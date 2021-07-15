Dr. Robert Moghim to Participate in Clinical Trial for Knee Pain Using Freedom Peripheral Nerve Stimulator

DENVER, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Moghim at Colorado Pain Care has recently been approved to participate in a clinical trial on Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Knee Pain.

This study is designed to assess the effectiveness of the Freedom Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System for treating chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Dr. Moghim will be enrolling 10 participants for this study that is expected to last 2 years.

Dr. Robert Moghim, Co-Founder and CEO Colorado Pain Care

The goal of this study is to determine the effectiveness of this treatment; however, results are not guaranteed. The results are intended to help people with arthritic knee pain in the future. Participants in the study may benefit in the following ways:

Reduced knee pain

Reduction of medication usage

Improved quality of life

Improved sleep

Ability to return to work, hobbies, or activities

Colorado Pain Care's award-winning team of pain specialists provides comprehensive treatments for chronic and acute pain using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools. Dr. Moghim is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist and practice leader at Colorado Pain Care. As a top pain clinician, Dr. Moghim founded Onyx M.D., a nationwide physician staffing company.

If you'd like more information about this study, please contact Colorado Pain Care at 303-GOT-PAIN (468-7246).

Media Contact:

Glen Campbell

303-468-7246

[email protected]

https://coloradopaincare.com/

SOURCE Colorado Pain Care

Related Links

https://coloradopaincare.com/

