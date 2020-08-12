Dr. Robert Redfield Interviewed on WebMD

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Redfield , Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appeared on WebMD, the world's leading source for trustworthy medical information and timely health news, today, Wednesday, August 12, speaking with Dr. John Whyte , WebMD's Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Redfield discussed how he believes COVID-19 will be one of the leading causes of death this year, and quoted former President John F. Kennedy-- "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country," and shared with Americans what they must do to win the war against COVID-19. He also talked about passing the 5 millionth case mark of COVID-19 in the U.S., vaccine development, and the importance of getting a flu shot this year.

