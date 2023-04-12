Dr. Robert S. Nolan, Spine Surgeon joins Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists (AOS)

AUBURN, N.Y., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Nolan, spine surgeon, has joined the Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists practice (AOS) which is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital (ACH). Dr Nolan joins AOS from St Joseph's Spine and Neurosurgery in Syracuse, N.Y.

Robert S. Nolan, MD, Spine Surgeon

Dr. Nolan received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, and a fellowship and his residency training in orthopaedic spine surgery and orthopaedic surgery at the University of Buﬀalo Medical School. He has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Nolan specializes in neurological spine surgery, and orthopedic spine surgery including adult degenerative spinal surgery, spinal deformity surgery, spine trauma and less invasive spinal procedures.

Scott A. Berlucchi, President & CEO of Auburn Community states, "Dr. Nolan has considerable experience practicing at some very respected healthcare systems and is an important addition to our team of local practitioners and Auburn Community Hospital. Spine care is a key component of the comprehensive services we offer our community and one that our patients value."

"I am excited to be part of Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists. Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) has an excellent reputation, and I am thrilled to be a part of this practice and this community," stated Dr. Nolan.

Dr. Nolan, who is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and has held significant leadership roles at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse NY. Dr. Nolan has received the Peter A. Casagrande Award for Outstanding Performance in Orthopaedic Residency and the AOA-Zimmer-OREF Resident Leadership Award.

Dr. Nolan is accepting new patients; for an appointment, please contact:

Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists

Medical Office Building

77 Nelson Street

Suite 120 & Suite 210

Auburn NY 315-252-7559

Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,000 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than three hundred medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.

SOURCE Auburn Community Hospital