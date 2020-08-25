Dr. Robert Singer, MD Will Join Prime Plastic Surgery and Medical Spas

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Plastic Surgery and Medical Spas announced today that Dr. Robert Singer, MD has joined as a plastic surgeon.

Prime is a leading solution for the complete spectrum of elective surgeries and non-invasive procedures. The brand has locations throughout Southern California, including in San Diego, La Mesa, Carmel Valley and Del Mar. The Prime brand has extensive experience for patients seeking aesthetic perfection in body contouring, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation and breast revision surgeries as well as non-invasive procedures which include skin lightening, tightening, resurfacing, contouring and laser hair removal.

Dr. Robert Singer, MD will continue to lead his esteemed plastic surgery center in La Jolla, CA under the Prime brand, and will join the Board of Directors. With over twenty years of experience, Dr. Singer is excited to add his expertise to the elite group of plastic surgeons at Prime Plastic Surgery and Medical Spas.

Prime Plastic Surgery and Medical Spas is one of the strongest and fastest growing brands in full-service aesthetics in Southern California. With locations throughout San Diego County, the company aims to deliver the leading surgical and non-invasive procedures in plastic surgery and aesthetic medical services.

It is led by Dr. James Chao, MD FACS, as Chief Medical Officer and President of the Board of Directors. Dr. Chao is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery. He serves as a committee member on the Plastic Surgery Research Council and has received numerous state and national awards for his work in plastic and reconstructive surgery and research.

Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a world-renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in face and body cosmetic surgeries. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He looks forward to continuing his specialty practice as the newest member of the Prime group of physicians.

Learn more about Prime Plastic Surgery at www.primeplasticsurgery.com and Prime Medical Spas at www.primemedspas.com.

Contact:

Jessica Higgins

858-209-4188

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Plastic Surgery and Medical Spas

Related Links

http://www.primemedspas.com

