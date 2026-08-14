Dr. Rod J. Rohrich and Dr. Angelo Leto Barone were named Allograft Team Champions after a scientific debate at the 71st Annual PSRC Meeting in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood, California -- Dallas plastic surgeon and educator Dr. Rod J. Rohrich and Dr. Angelo Leto Barone were named Allograft Team Champions in the "Graft Wars" competition held during the 71st Annual Meeting of the Plastic Surgery Research Council (PSRC). Their team earned the overall championship following a structured scientific debate on grafting materials used in modern plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dallas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

The competition brought together specialists in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery to examine the benefits and limitations of different grafting options. Participating teams presented scientific arguments through head-to-head presentations, expert rebuttals, and audience participation before the Allograft Team represented by Dr. Rohrich and Dr. Leto Barone was selected as the winner.

Dr. Rohrich and Dr. Leto Barone defended the use of allograft materials, which are tissues obtained from a human donor for transplantation. Their presentation emphasized evidence-based outcomes, reduced donor-site morbidity, improved patient experience, and advances in tissue processing that have expanded the appropriate use of allografts in selected reconstructive and aesthetic procedures.

"Innovation in surgery should always be guided by science, patient safety, and long-term outcomes," said Dr. Rohrich. "This recognition reflects the growing body of evidence supporting the thoughtful use of allograft materials in selected patients."

The joint championship reflects Dr. Rohrich's longstanding commitment to evidence-based plastic surgery, surgical education, and the careful evaluation of techniques and technologies that may improve patient care. Throughout his academic career, he has emphasized that innovation should be supported by sound research, appropriate patient selection, and consistent attention to safety and long-term outcomes.

The Team's presentation advanced a customized approach to reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, emphasizing the importance of matching the appropriate graft material to each patient. "Our goal was to adhere to the scientific foundations and use evidence based medicine to showcase how modern allografts can materially improve results while minimizing complications and morbidity," said Dr. Rohrich.

Dr. Rohrich is internationally recognized for his contributions to rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, facelift surgery, plastic surgery research, and medical education. He lectures extensively at national and international scientific meetings and has trained generations of plastic surgeons through academic instruction, surgical demonstrations, publications, and educational programs.

The "Graft Wars" victory further highlights both surgeons' contributions to scientific discussion and continuing education in plastic surgery. Their presentation encouraged a patient-specific approach in which surgeons evaluate the available grafting options and select materials according to the clinical circumstances, scientific evidence, and individual needs of each patient.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

Media Contact: PhaseCraft LLC

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich