Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Named 2026 Jacques Joseph Award Recipient by The Rhinoplasty Society

Dr. Rohrich is honored with The Rhinoplasty Society's 2026 Jacques Joseph Award and will serve as faculty at its upcoming annual meeting.

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, a board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized rhinoplasty expert, has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Jacques Joseph Award by The Rhinoplasty Society. This distinguished honor recognizes his lifelong contributions to rhinoplasty education, research, and surgical innovation.

Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

The Jacques Joseph Award is named after Jacques Joseph (1865–1934), widely regarded as a foundational figure in modern rhinoplasty. Joseph pioneered intranasal techniques and helped establish rhinoplasty as both a functional and aesthetic discipline, emphasizing the balance between form and function, principles that continue to guide contemporary practice.

Dr. Rohrich's selection reflects decades of dedication to advancing both rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty through teaching, publishing, and global collaboration. The award committee noted his role in helping to demystify complex rhinoplasty techniques and establish consistent standards of care within the specialty.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Jacques Joseph Award," said Dr. Rohrich. "Professor Joseph's legacy represents the very foundation of what we strive for in rhinoplasty today - precision, thoughtful analysis, and a commitment to improving both function and form. I remain dedicated to advancing education and sharing knowledge to help surgeons achieve safe, consistent, and natural results for patients worldwide."

Dr. Rohrich was recognized at The Rhinoplasty Society's 2026 Annual Meeting in May in Boston,where he will also participate as an invited faculty member. He contributed to multiple educational sessions, including moderating discussions on preservation rhinoplasty techniques and facilitating expert panels on nasal tip refinement and patient selection. These sessions reflect his ongoing commitment to surgeon education and the dissemination of evidence-based techniques.

A longstanding leader in academic plastic surgery, Dr. Rohrich has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and several textbooks on rhinoplasty, many of which are considered essential references in rhinoplasty training and practice. His influence extends globally through his lectures, courses, and leadership roles in major surgical societies.

This recognition by The Rhinoplasty Society underscores Dr. Rohrich's enduring impact on the field and his continued role in shaping the future of rhinoplasty through education, innovation, and mentorship.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

Press Contact: PhaseCraft LLC

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich