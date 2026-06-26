Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery for 26 Consecutive Years

The Dallas plastic surgeon's latest peer-nominated honor follows a rigorous Castle Connolly review process and recognizes him among the top 7% of U.S. physicians.

DALLAS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been recognized as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, marking his 26th consecutive year of recognition as one of the nation's top plastic surgeons.

Dallas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Castle Connolly's Top Doctors program begins with peer nomination. According to Castle Connolly, Top Doctors must first be nominated by another physician. In 2025, the organization received more than 47,000 nominations from licensed physicians. Each nomination is then reviewed by Castle Connolly's physician-led research team, which screens candidates before final selection.

"It is an honor to be recognized by colleagues in medicine," says Dr. Rohrich. "Peer-nominated awards are meaningful because they reflect professional trust, clinical experience, and a shared commitment to patient care."

Dr. Rohrich is known nationally and internationally for his work in aesthetic plastic surgery, including rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and facelift surgery. His academic and clinical work has emphasized patient safety, surgical precision, evidence-based techniques, and the importance of selecting a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon.

Castle Connolly's recognition also comes as Dr. Rohrich continues his extensive work as an educator, author, and leader in plastic surgery. He serves as Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and has taught surgeons around the world through lectures, conferences, live surgeries, textbooks, and peer-reviewed publications.

"Patients deserve reliable information when choosing a physician," says Dr. Rohrich. "Programs that use peer nomination and physician-led review can help patients identify doctors with strong professional reputations, while also reinforcing the importance of board certification, training, experience, and proven outcomes."

Dr. Rohrich has also been recognized by Newsweek as a top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery. His continued inclusion in national physician recognition programs underscores his ongoing commitment to excellence in plastic surgery, patient safety, and medical education.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich