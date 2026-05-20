American Association of Plastic Surgeons Honors Dr. Rod J. Rohrich with 2026 Clinician of the Year Award

The American Association of Plastic Surgeons recognized Dr. Rod J. Rohrich with its 2026 Clinician of the Year Award for leadership in plastic surgery, education, mentorship, and innovation.

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Plastic Surgeons (AAPS) has named Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, as the recipient of its 2026 Clinician of the Year Award, recognizing his longstanding contributions to plastic surgery through clinical excellence, education, mentorship, innovation, and leadership.

The American Association of Plastic Surgeons recognized Dr. Rod J. Rohrich with its 2026 Clinician of the Year Award for leadership in plastic surgery, education, mentorship, and innovation.

The AAPS Clinician of the Year Award honors a surgeon whose career reflects exceptional patient care, ethical standards, leadership, and dedication to advancing the specialty. Dr. Rohrich was recognized for his extensive academic and educational contributions, as well as his ongoing commitment to mentoring future generations of plastic surgeons.

"Receiving this recognition from the American Association of Plastic Surgeons is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Rohrich. "This award reflects not only my journey, but the extraordinary mentors, trainees, colleagues, patients, and family members who have shaped my career and reinforced the importance of giving back through education, mentorship, and patient care."

Widely recognized for his work in rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and facial rejuvenation surgery, Dr. Rohrich has spent decades contributing to surgical education and evidence-based advancement in plastic surgery. Throughout his career, he has delivered thousands of lectures internationally, published extensively in peer-reviewed medical literature, and trained hundreds of residents and fellows.

Among his contributions to the field, Dr. Rohrich served as Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and founded PRS Global Open, one of the specialty's first major open-access journals focused on expanding global access to plastic surgery education and research.

Dr. Rohrich's acceptance lecture, titled "Giving Back Matters: Purpose, Mentorship & Impact," focused on the role of mentorship, leadership, and continued education in shaping the future of plastic surgery.

"Plastic surgery gave me purpose. Teaching gave me responsibility," said Dr. Rohrich. "The multiplier effect of mentorship is extraordinary, one mentor can influence thousands of surgeons, and ultimately millions of patients."

In addition to his clinical practice in Dallas, Dr. Rohrich remains active internationally through lectures, educational courses, publications, podcasts, and surgical symposia focused on patient safety, rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, innovation, and surgical outcomes.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich