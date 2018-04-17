Dr. Rod Rohrich - Visiting Professor at the University of Pittsburgh Lectures on Principles for Developing Consistent Long-term Results in Rhinoplasty and Facelifting

Dr. Rohrich's lectures to the Greater Pittsburgh Plastic Surgeon Society focused on the life-long journey of developing the skills and principles to obtain consistently good results in rhinoplasty using the open approach, as well as how the role of fat grafting has revolutionized facelift surgery today. He has expounded upon this from his experience and expertise in training and teaching over 10,000 rhinoplasty surgeons worldwide as the chair of the annual Dallas Rhinoplasty meeting, which helps plastic surgeons transform into rhinoplasty surgeons. This meeting is held each March in Dallas, Texas, and teaches the surgeons both basic and complex skills and principles of performing a safe open rhinoplasty procedure.

"It is my honor, privilege, and my way of giving back to teach the next generation of plastic surgeons the art and science of both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery," stated Dr. Rohrich.

At the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Plastic Surgery, one of the leading plastic surgery departments in the world, Dr. Rohrich further expounded upon these principles to both residents and faculty in a systematic manner in order to teach how to do these complex operations safely, efficiently, and with consistently good outcomes. Long-term results in both facelift and rhinoplasty surgery truly tell the story of whether you can perform these complex procedures in an effective manner.

"The scientific aspect of studying all your patients prospectively and respectively is how we advance the science of cosmetic surgery," Dr. Rohrich stated during his keynote lectures at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Rohrich was presented with the Pittsburgh Panther Department of Plastic Surgery Visiting Professor Award. See photo attached by the Department of Plastic Surgery chair, Dr. Peter Rubin, who is an innovator and physician scholar at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has a global clinical practice at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He is the founding professor and Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He has served as the President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)—the largest society of board certified Plastic surgeons in the world, the Association of Academic Chairmen of Plastic Surgery, as well as president of the Rhinoplasty Society. Dr Rohrich was a member of the Board of Directors of the Plastic Surgery Research Council, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation and the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. He also served as the Chair of the Plastic Surgery Residency Review Committee of the ACGME which oversees all the accredited Plastic Surgery training programs in the USA. Dr Rohrich was also a Director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), chair of the Oral Exam Committee and President of the Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a founding member of the Board of Governors of the National Endowment for Plastic Surgery.

