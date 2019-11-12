Dr. Rod Rohrich delivers the Master Series Lecture on Social Media in Plastic Surgery at the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod Rohrich, a world-renowned expert in the field of cosmetic and plastic surgery shared his knowledge, passion, and expertise in the area of social media.

Social media has transformed medicine today and has had a direct impact on plastic surgery. Dr. Rod Rohrich, the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and a rhinoplasty and facelift expert , discussed how social media has changed how we teach plastic surgery, how millennial plastic surgeons learn and most important how patients today learn about plastic surgery in social media venues like Facebook and Instagram. He explained how the consumer learns about plastic surgery and what they desire from these social media venues. The marketing of plastic surgery and making of experts is now done online in social media. This truly has made plastic surgery even more so a "buyer beware" specialty as anyone can claim to be a cosmetic or plastic surgeon online but one must do the right research to find a true board certified plastic surgeon online. One must know before you go, now more than ever before as everyone is famous or appears to be competent and real online especially in social media like Instagram. Furthermore, up to 85% of photos on IG are altered so they can be quite deceptive as well.

Dr. Rohrich is a Dallas-based plastic surgeon with a global clinical practice . He lectures, teaches and operates worldwide where he demonstrates the detailed and refined processes and innovations he has developed in facelift surgery and open rhinoplasty that deliver consistent great results and are safe and reproducible. Dr. Rohrich is author of Dallas Rhinoplasty, one of the most referenced texts on open rhinoplasty and the recently released Facial Danger Zones: Staying safe with surgery, fillers and non-invasive devices, the definitive one-stop reference on safely navigating the highly complex facial anatomy.

About Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas . He is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Rohrich is the past Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery and was the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal - the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He developed and is Editor-in-Chief of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published hundreds of peer reviewed articles, several chapters, and textbooks in plastic surgery including rhinoplasty, craniomaxillofacial trauma, secondary rhinoplasty, and ultrasound-assisted liposuction. He participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rohrich has also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors . He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery.

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich