Dr Roebuck's Announces Growth Capital Investment by Unilever Ventures

SYDNEY, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Roebuck's, the results-driven, clean Australian skin care brand, has closed a financing round with Unilever Ventures. The brand, which launched in 2016, recently expanded to 20 countries globally and is sold in over 2,000 doors and online via strategic partnerships with Sephora, Shopper's Drug Mart, Cult Beauty and SpaceNK.

With the company's launch into Sephora Europe and Southeast Asia in April, it plans to scale its direct retail operations globally. The new capital will be used to accelerate the brand's market growth, enhance the company's infrastructure and strategically invest in product innovation and R&D.

"Dr Roebuck's appealed to us because it is a brand that really lives and breathes clean beauty and its Australian lifestyle roots," says Rachel Harris, Director of Unilever Ventures. "We look forward to working with Kim, Zoe and Natalie to help further drive Dr Roebuck's international growth plans."

Sisters Zoe and Kim Roebuck founded Dr Roebuck's as a way to honor their parents, who, as physicians, created a one-of-a-kind clean, Australian-inspired formula that successfully treated their eczema and dry, sensitive skin. The original Dr Roebuck formula, which quickly developed a cult following in their hometown of Bondi Beach, serves as the foundation and inspiration for the brand's diverse and innovative product line. Dr Roebuck's made its initial appearance on U.S. shelves in 2018 and has continued to attract a devout American fanbase ever since. Today, Dr Roebuck's products are available for purchase at Sephora stores nationwide and Sephora.com, as well as DrRoebucks.com.

About Dr Roebuck's:

Dr Roebuck's is a results-driven skin care brand powered by clean, effective, multi-benefit ingredients, many of which are native to Australia. The company takes a positive approach to clean formulation, using minimal ingredients to achieve maximum results. In addition to being tested, trialed and fully backed by science, every vitamin, antioxidant, and professional grade active ingredient used by Dr Roebuck's is sustainably-sourced, fair-trade and personally vetted by its founders. Dr Roebuck's products are cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and free of parabens, sulfates, gluten, fillers, synthetic fragrances, harmful chemicals and dyes.

About Unilever Ventures:

Unilever Ventures is the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever. They invest in early stage, promising companies, accelerating growth by providing access to Unilever's global ecosystem, assets and expertise. The fund looks to invest in tomorrow's world-beaters in Personal Care, eCommerce and Digital Transformation. For further information, please visit: www.unileverventures.com .

SOURCE Dr Roebuck’s