DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ronald M. Razmi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Zoi Capital , is set to provide insights on how AI is positioned to rock the healthcare universe as he takes part in a series of talks in and around the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland next week.

Dr. Ronald M. Razmi to Spearhead Discussions on AI’s Impact on Healthcare at Davos Events on January 16 – 18

A pioneer in healthcare technology and a visionary in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the medical field, Dr. Razmi and Brian Beeler, Managing Director of Zoi Capital will feature prominently in three pivotal discussions during the summit at the following times and venues:

Health@Davos Summit sponsored by Northwell Health

Date: Tuesday, January 16th

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m

Location: Mountain Plaza Hotel, Davos Platz, Sertig # 1

unDavos Summit Ignite Health Talk

Date: Tuesday January 16th

Time: 3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m

Location: Mountain Plaza Hotel, Davos Platz, Sertig # 2

AI in Action Health Alliance

Date: Wednesday, January 17

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m

Location: Sonas Public House, Promenade 69

These speaking appearances underscore Dr. Razmi's and his business partner Brian Beeler's pivotal role in shaping the global discussions around the integration of AI in healthcare and the transformative potential it holds for the industry – everything from accelerated drug discovery and development to personalized medicine and early disease prediction.

Topics to be discussed include:

The emerging role AI is currently playing in healthcare and its direction in the next decade

The development and challenges for using medical algorithms

AI applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, population health, clinical workflows, administration and operations, and the discovery and development of new clinical paradigms.

"We're on the cusp of a revolutionary shift in healthcare, where AI will play an increasingly integral role in patient care and management," Dr. Razmi remarked in anticipation of the forums. "Now is the time for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to discover the new driving force behind the future of global health and technology."

In tandem with his appearances, Dr. Razmi will be unveiling insights from his upcoming book published by Wiley, "AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. " This publication promises to be a definitive guide shedding light on the unstoppable union of AI and medicine.

Media representatives attending the World Economic Forum are invited to engage with Dr. Razmi for interviews and insights on the potential AI in healthcare.

For scheduling inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Dr. Ronald Razmi

Dr. Ronald Razmi, as Co-Founder and Managing Director at Zoi Capital, has a distinguished career that blends his medical expertise with technological innovation. Originally a cardiologist, Dr. Razmi was a trailblazer in using MRI technology for cardiac care. His transition into the AI field is driven by a desire to infuse his medical knowledge into technological advancements. At Zoi Capital, he plays a pivotal role in transforming the industry by developing AI solutions that are grounded in real-world expertise and address genuine needs. His forthcoming book, "AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare," is a testament to his commitment to this field. Additionally, his extensive contributions to digital health are evident through numerous publications in esteemed scientific journals and his active participation as a speaker and writer in the digital health arena.

