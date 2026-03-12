Dr. Ronn Hale II Announces National Book Tour for "The Power of a Kingdom Mindset," A Blueprint for Leadership, Identity, and Generational Impact

Dr. Hale's Own Inspiring Trajectory from Poverty, Early Education Learning Deficiencies and Deadly Illness to Faith, Healing and Financial Success Will Empower Audiences As He Teaches Principles to Achieve a Life of Purpose Through Transformative Thinking

PHOENIX, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ronn Hale II , bestselling author, pastor, entrepreneur, and mentor, is announcing a national book tour for his transformational release, The Power of a Kingdom Mindset , a practical leadership blueprint designed to help people, especially men, renew their thinking, strengthen their identity, and lead with discipline across family, business, and community life. Throughout the tour, Dr. Hale will host live conversations, fireside chats, leadership forums, and men's mentorship gatherings in select cities including Cleveland, Chicago, Pittsburg, Atlanta, Detroit, and the Washington, D.C. area.

The Power of a Kingdom Mindset Dr. Ronn Hale

Known as "The Kingdom Mindset Strategist," Dr. Hale brings a rare combination of church leadership and marketplace credibility to the national conversation around identity, mental resilience, and generational leadership. As senior pastor of the Carpenter's House Christian Worship Center in Avondale, Arizona, he has led a growing ministry with international reach for more than two decades. As an entrepreneur and investor, he has launched and operated multiple successful businesses across publishing, automotive, health food, counseling, and behavioral health, employing dozens of professionals and serving hundreds of families.

Through The Power of a Kingdom Mindset, his message is grounded in lived experience. The book awakens potential in those who encounter it, as Dr. Hale leads with the blueprints of his life. Having overcome many obstacles, including early financial struggles and poverty, early-education learning deficiencies, and healing his body of an aggressive form of cancer without surgery or chemo, Dr. Hale leans into faith and the power of transformative thinking.

In 2002, Dr. Hale and his wife, Donneta Hale , relocated their family from Cleveland, OH, to Phoenix without financial backing or institutional support to plant what would become a thriving ministry and multi-layered organization. He credits his growth in leadership, business, and family life to what he calls the "Kingdom Mindset Blueprint," a framework rooted in faith, transformational thinking, and practical daily application, which he fully explores in the book.

"The quality of your life follows the quality of your thinking," says Dr. Hale. "Where there is no kingdom mindset, there is always misplaced identity. When a man renews his mind, he changes his home, his work, and his legacy."

The Power of a Kingdom Mindset, paired with the 90-Day companion journal of the same name , is designed to move readers from inspiration to implementation. The book speaks directly to the pressures many men face, including leadership expectations, economic responsibility, mental fatigue, and lost identity. Through structured self-reflection, scripture-based principles, and actionable exercises, the book and journal guide men toward clarity, accountability, and long-term impact.

"Men need the voice of other men," adds Dr. Hale. "A man needs another man to not only say something, but to show the evidence."

While rooted in Biblical principles, the message resonates beyond the church walls. Dr. Hale addresses issues that mainstream audiences recognize including burnout, fractured families, mental resilience, economic empowerment, and the need for disciplined leadership and evident identity in uncertain times. His approach translates faith into daily strategy, helping men think clearly, speak intentionally, and lead with authority.

Dr. Hale's differentiated lane centers on mentorship for men who are building identity, discipline, and dominion in every area of life. As a pastor, investor, entrepreneur, husband, and father, he models the integration of faith and marketplace leadership. His Legacy Builders movement and Builders of a New Era framework further extend his commitment to raising leaders who govern with wisdom and build with excellence.

The book and companion journal are available on Amazon or his website at www.drronnhale.org . Prior to this release, Dr. Hale authored several other books, including Dimensions of Extraordinary Leadership Development Guide , SCARS: How to Be Healed from Brokenness , The Servants of Honor: Pastors and Ministers Training Manual , and the highly sought-after, 21-Day Financial Fast .

