Dr. Rosalyn Y. Brown is Guest Speaker at Bebe Moore Campbell Mental Health Networking Event

Dr. Brown Beatty will discuss, " When They See Us: The Unspoken Burdens of Being a Person of Color in America and the Impact on Mental Health ."

July is the Bebe Moore Campbell Mental Health Awareness Month. NAMI Urban Greater Cincinnati is partnering with Union Institute & University's Clinical Mental Health Counseling program to sponsor this networking event to bring awareness to minorities who are impacted by mental illness. This event is open to those living with mental illness and their families; those who want to know more about increasing positive mental health; and those who work with and advocate to reduce disparities that negatively impact mental illness among minorities.

Dr. Brown has been a professor in the substance abuse and mental health counseling fields. She strives to make a personal connection with students and humanize the experience between teacher and student. Dr. Brown Beatty reminds students that there must be a work-life balance in the counseling profession and she urges students to practice self-care.

Dr. Brown Beatty recently guided the UI&U Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program through accreditation by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs ( CACREP ). CACREP accreditation is a stringent and rigorous process.

She is a passionate learner who strives to give back to her community. She is a workshop presenter, views her profession as an outreach to the community, and searches for ways to incorporate the profession as a healing process.

The UI&U Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program prepares students for certification or licensure as a professional counselor or clinical mental health counselor. The program features online learning combined with face-to-face residency experiences. The mission is to support every student as a professional colleague in gaining counseling concepts and skills, but also encourage reflective growth on the journey to help others.

The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counseling certificate is a fully online graduate certificate offered as a stand-alone program or embedded in the M.A. program.

For questions about the event, call 513-487-1221. To learn more about Union Institute & University visit www.myunion.edu.

