Dr. Roxana Rhodes Marks One Year Anniversary of Concierge Medical Practice With Open House Celebration

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners in Health (https://partners-in-health.com/) announced it would celebrate its one-year anniversary with an upcoming Open House event. All past and present patients of Dr. Rhodes are welcome to attend, as is anyone interested in learning about the practice and her medical colleagues. The Open House is slated for Thursday, October 10 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., at 631 West 38th Street, Suite 5, and will include snacks from Austin's famous Tacoman 512 Taco Truck, wine and beverages, healthy living door prizes and more. Dr. Rhodes asks that guests rsvp online before attending.

"It's almost unbelievable to me that Partners in Health has reached its first anniversary," said Dr. Rhodes. "I started the concierge medical practice as a way to be more deeply involved in my patients' care — a way to provide them 24/7 personalized healthcare. It was a dream of mine, and I'm so excited to celebrate that dream's reality."

Partners in Health is a private concierge health practice that features the services of internist physician Dr. Rhodes and her staff, and is one of the first Internal Medicine practices in the Austin area to integrate a precision genomic medicine program (genetic testing) into its overall care plan.

Precision Medicine is a new medical approach that allows doctors to tailor their care to each patient's unique genetic makeup, giving doctors important tools that allow them to prevent, diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases. The science behind genomic medicine continues to evolve rapidly, but is based on the basic concept of the human genetic blueprint. The body is made up of trillions of cells that are defined by 3.2 billion DNA base pairs. Those pairs are the foundation of body health and wellness.

Until recently, genetic sequencing was a costly technique that was rarely covered by insurance and reserved for severely ill patients. It is now more widely understood by health professionals that predictive testing not only saves money over the long term, but also saves lives. Dr. Rhodes is currently working with a variety of high quality, FDA-approved labs who use advanced sequencing techniques to provide scientifically proven, actionable information that she can use in her patients' care.

"One of my goals for the concierge practice has always been to include Precision Genomic Medicine," said Dr. Rhodes. "I'm working toward 100 percent participation in this program over the next year, as it is one of the easiest actions patients can take to understand and improve their overall health. When we know what problems we should be looking for, it's much easier to find and treat them."

Partners in Health is a personalized internal medicine concierge practice created by Dr. Roxana Rhodes to serve the Austin community. A native Texan and third generation Texas physician, Dr. Rhodes has over two decades experience as primary care doctor and an educator. Partners in Health reflects Dr. Rhodes guiding belief that all patients experience far better health outcomes when patients are engaged in their own care, in an ongoing compassionate and collaborative effort with their healthcare providers. Learn more at: www.Partners-in-Health.com.

