Dr. Roxana Rhodes Recently Recognized by UTMB School of Medicine with Prestigious 'Top Doc' Educator Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internist Dr. Roxana Rhodes (https://partners-in-health.com/) was recently distinguished as one of 14 physicians to receive a 2019 Teacher of Distinction (Top Doc) Award by the UTMB School of Medicine. Founder of Partners in Health Concierge Medical Practice, Dr. Rhodes was honored at a celebration in October at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. This recent honor places Dr. Rhodes in the top five-percent of the UTMB community faculty.

Dr. Rhodes graduated from UTMB in 1991 and has been part of the community faculty for over 10 years, serving as a mentor and teacher. "As a fourth-generation physician, I understand the importance of preparing the next generation," said Dr. Rhodes. "I am happy to devote part of my time to their training, and I also get tremendous value from being part of this program. My patients and I benefit from having the energy and enthusiasm of UTMB medical students in my practice."

Dr. Miles Farr, Assistant Dean of Education Affairs, School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB), notes that community-based educators are an important part of training the future generation of physicians. Each year, the UTMB School of Medicine awards the Teacher of Distinction Award to a select group of community-based educators. The recognition is based on several criteria, including student evaluations, time and commitment to community-based education, quality of the educational environment, and participation in faculty development and community services. "We are so proud to recognize Dr. Rhodes, for the second time, with the Teacher of Distinction Award," said Dr. Farr. "We are so proud to have her on our team and extend our deepest appreciation. She has made a lasting impact on the lives of so many UTMB medical students. "

As an internist, Dr. Rhodes specializes in the treatment of adults, and helping them live healthier, longer lives. She incorporates Precision Genomic Medicine into her practice, tailoring care to each individual. She is available 24x7 to the members of her concierge practice.

About Partners in Health

Partners in Health is a concierge internal medicine practice created by Dr. Roxana Rhodes to serve the central Austin community. A native Texan and third generation Texas physician, Dr. Rhodes has over two decades experience as a primary care physician. Partners in Health reflects Dr. Rhodes guiding belief that all patients experience far better health outcomes when patients are engaged in their own care, in an ongoing compassionate and collaborative effort with their healthcare providers. Learn more at: www.Partners-in-Health.com.

