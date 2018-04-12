Dr. Rudolph Tanzi Keynote Speaker at "Brain Awakening" Conference

Dr. Tanzi is also a Co-founder of Cognitive Clarity Inc., (http://perceptabrain.com/) a new company developing breakthrough nootropic nutraceuticals for the aging brain. The company's initial product is PerceptaTM, the first dietary supplement to target the real reason we lose memory as we age – brain plaques and tangles. PerceptaTM is backed by over 15 years of scientific studies and over 50 issued patents.

Dr. Rudolph Tanzi commented on his upcoming presentation "In my presentation at the Brain Awakening Conference in Florida, I hope to elucidate how critically important it is to understand how brain plaques and tangles contribute to cognitive decline decades before symptoms of dementia arise. I will also address the best ways to fight these brain aging changes with lifestyle interventions, including diet and promising nutraceuticals that have shown benefit in preclinical studies."

Dr. Alan Snow, Former Research Associate Professor of Pathology at University of Washington, and co-founder of Cognitive Clarity Inc., commented, "Dr. Tanzi is a brilliant mind who is always pushing the envelope with regards to brain aging and Alzheimer's disease (AD). He is a gifted neuroscientist, having led world-class research teams to new and innovative discoveries. It is an honor to have him as Chief Scientific Advisor and Co-founder of Cognitive Clarity Inc." PerceptaTM is a unique daily oral supplement for the normal aging brain. It contains a patented formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa) and a specific oolong tea extract. No other memory supplement in the world contains PTI-00703® cat's claw, the subject of over 29,000 hours of documented scientific research, including studies funded initially by the National Institute on Aging.

Dr. Tanzi is the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard University, and Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Tanzi co-discovered all three familial Alzheimer's genes and has published over 500 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He is also the Chairman of the "Cure Alzheimer's Fund." In 2015, he was named "TIME Magazine Most Influential 100 People in the World" and has co-authored the NY Times best seller "Super Brain," and then "Super Genes" with Deepak Chopra. The third book in the trilogy, "The Healing Self," is receiving critical acclaim since its recent release.

About Percepta

PerceptaTM is a unique daily oral supplement for the normal aging brain. It contains a proprietary formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa) and oolong tea extract. The specific cat's claw bark extract in PerceptaTM, known as PTI-00703®, is found primarily in the Amazon rainforest, and is sourced exclusively to Cognitive Clarity Inc. Dr. Alan Snow's research teams discovered new key polyphenol ingredients in PTI-00703® cat's claw important for the reduction of brain plaques and tangles. This work will soon be published.

To learn more about the first plant-based nootropic nutraceutical that targets the proven cause of age-related memory loss, please visit www.perceptabrain.com. Percepta™ is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/.

