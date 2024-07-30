MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc, a scientific longevity company dedicated to "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™" announced today the appointment of Dr. Russel Kaufman to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Russel Kaufman, Renowned Medical Innovator and Business Leader, Joins Immorta Bio's Board of Directors

Dr. Russel Kaufman is a venture partner at Pappas Capital, as well as President Emeritus of The Wistar Institute, the nation's revered first independent institution devoted to medical research. Prior to Wistar, Dr. Kaufman was associated with Duke University, for over 25 years, with multiple professional and administrative appointments, including Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Medical Oncology and Transplantation, Dean of School of Medicine, among others. He is considered a Key Opinion Leader in the areas of Translational Oncology, Stem Cells, and Genomics.

"I had the privilege of serving on the board of Dr. Reznik's successful previous company, Biorasi, and I am honored to collaborate with him and his team on this exciting new venture, Immorta Bio," said Dr. Russel Kaufman. "Having witnessed Dr. Reznik's perseverance, talent, and executive expertise in translational medicine and clinical trials, I am confident in the potential of this new endeavor. The company's focus on longevity, combined with its cutting-edge technologies in cellular rejuvenation and senolytic immunotherapy, makes this undertaking particularly exciting. I am very impressed by the rapid progress the company has made, advancing from formation to IND filing with the FDA in just one year. While such accelerated growth is exceptional, it is characteristic of Dr. Reznik's leadership and the remarkable teams he leads."

"In our past years of working together, Dr. Kaufman has provided extremely valuable inputs in the areas of science, medicine and business. Having someone on our board who excels in all three disciplines and navigates seamlessly across them is a major privilege," said Dr. Boris Reznik. "As we are advancing our therapeutic platforms into the clinic, we believe Dr. Kaufman's experience, guidance and leadership will strongly position Immorta Bio to rapidly translate our technologies into lifesaving medicines."

Dr. Kaufman represents an ideal combination of scientific and business expertise. He has significantly influenced and shaped policy at prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, the American Cancer Society, and the National Academy of Sciences. His corporate experience includes board roles at the CEO Council for Growth in Philadelphia, BioAdvance, Osage Ventures, Militia Hill Ventures, Biorasi, Neuland Pharmaceutical Labs, and Credit Suisse (SAB). Additionally, Dr. Kaufman has published over 100 scientific reports and his work has garnered more than 2,000 citations.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio is a longevity-focused biotechnology company developing efficient and practical personalized cellular therapeutic platforms focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. Our therapeutic candidates target unmet need indications across various organ systems. By developing personalized cellular therapies for aging-related diseases, we have the potential to significantly extend our patients' healthy longevity.

For more information, please visit the Immorta Bio website at https://www.immortabio.com or find them on X at https://twitter.com/ImmortaBio.

Company Contact

Dr. Boris Reznik

Immorta Bio

https://www.immortabio.com

+1 305-632-2939

@immortabio

Media Contact

David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Immorta Bio, Inc.