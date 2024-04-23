Dr. Ryan M. Jouett, DDS, LVIM, FICOI from Radiant Exceptional Dentistry Has Become One of Only 25 Master Dentists in the World

BRYAN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryan M. Jouett, DDS, LVIM, FICOI has become one of only 25 Master Dentists in the world as a graduate of the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies in Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Ryan M. Jouett, DDS, LVIM, FICOI has become one of only 25 Master Dentists in the world as a graduate of LVI. Post this Dr. Ryan M. Jouett, DDS, LVIM, FICOI is one of only 25 Master Dentists in the world as a graduate of the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies in Las Vegas, NV. The designation is bestowed after specialized training involving the advanced scientific study of physiological dentistry that embodies the neuromuscular components of the bite and correct position of the jaw and teeth to establish whole body health.

The designation is bestowed after specialized training involving the advanced scientific study of physiological dentistry that embodies the neuromuscular components of the bite and correct position of the jaw and teeth to establish whole body health. Benefits to the patient can include reduction of headaches and opening of the airway as an alternative to CPAP. The primary benefit is the teeth coming together in a correct and natural way that relaxes the facial and jaw muscles and establishes an even and balanced bite along with the cosmetic benefits of an enhanced facial profile and attractive smile.

Dr. Jouett, as well as being a graduate of LVI, has also become a part time instructor at LVI teaching other dentists from around the globe advanced dentistry. Dr. Jouett is a co-principal of Radiant Exceptional Dentistry in Bryan, Texas along with Dr. Michael K. Reece, DDS, LVIM, FICOI who is also a LVI Master Dentist making them the only dental practice in the world with two Master Dentists.

Radiant Exceptional Dentistry focuses on six disciplines including Cosmetic/Non-Surgical Facelift, Sleep Apnea, Headaches/TMJ, New You Dentures, Teeth-In-A-Day™ and Fearless Sedation Dentistry. Most recently, the practice has been accepted to take Blue Cross Blue Shield medical insurance for qualified patients enabling them to do advanced procedures like All-On-X, Implants, and Teeth-In-A-Day Dentures paid for by their insurance. For more information contact [email protected] or 979.846.6515.

