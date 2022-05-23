Dr. Ryan Neinstein Transforms Life of Transgender Patient

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a trans woman can have various physical, mental, and social difficulties. Sanya Wiley of Orlando, FL, recently received a complete makeover from Dr. Ryan Neinstein of Neinstein Plastic Surgery. The treatment, results, and social support she experienced have changed her life forever.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, NYC Plastic Surgeon. Lobby of Neinstein Plastic Surgery. Located in the iconic Bergdorf Goodman.

"There is still somewhat of a stigma around plastic surgery, specifically for trans women. We aim to remove that stigma and continue making beautiful bodies even more beautiful with our work," said Dr. Neinstein. Dr. Neinstein is correct. Not only do trans women face double standards medically, but they also face discrimination from the workplace to the grocery store and suffer alarming violent crime statistics.

Dr. Neinstein looks at his office as a haven that can help empower the trans community. "When any patient is here, particularly a trans patient, our priority is to empathize and understand them. We know that listening to their concerns and delivering on their results will empower and embolden them to fight back against some of the unfair advantages in their way," said Dr. Neinstein.

Before Sanya visited Dr. Neinstein, she suffered from crippling anxiety and depression. Sanya explained that body dysmorphia and gender dysphoria are common in the trans community and something she's faced herself. "Imagine suffering because you're trapped in a body you don't want. It's a horrifying daily experience. Dr. Neinstein gifted me my true identity," said Sanya.

A trans woman is a woman that was assigned male at birth and who does not identify that way anymore. "We are that step in a trans woman's journey where she enhances and beautifies those last few parts she feels are missing," said Dr. Neinstein. Dr. Neinstein stressed that not every woman needs surgery, and it is up to the individual, "If a woman desires plastic surgery, she should seek it out responsibly. We will help her get to the body of her dreams and always recommend a healthy diet and lifestyle as an augmentation to any procedure," he continued.

"I am biased and will recommend Dr. Neinstein to any trans woman in the world who desires respect, compassion, and positivity. However, if you are thinking about having surgery, do your research and make sure your plastic surgeon has done work on trans women," said Sanya. "I can't imagine what life would be like if I didn't walk into Dr. Neinstein's office... all of my trans friends in Orlando have been booking appointments to see him in New York City," she continued.

Nowadays, modern science allows individuals unhappy with their physical features to have them changed. Cosmetic procedures may seem trivial or even disadvantageous, but Dr. Ryan Neinstein doesn't see it that way. "Cosmetic surgery can help a person land a dream job, a dream life partner, and further their confidence to achieve life goals. Your look is not everything, but it is a large part of the picture we can work with you to perfect," said Dr. Neinstein.

