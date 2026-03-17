Dr. Ryan S. Diederich Named Medical Staff President of Anderson Hospital

MARYVILLE, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryan S. Diederich from MidAmerica Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa has been named Medical Staff President of Anderson Hospital, effective January 1, 2026.

The Medical Staff President is an elected leadership position entrusted with representing and guiding the hospital's entire medical staff. In this role, Dr. Diederich will serve as the primary liaison between physicians and hospital administration, help oversee medical staff governance, support quality and patient safety initiatives, and uphold the standards of excellence that define Anderson Hospital's clinical care. The position reflects the confidence and trust of physician colleagues across all specialties.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to serve as Medical Staff President," said Dr. Diederich. "To be entrusted by my peers with this responsibility is truly meaningful. Anderson Hospital has a longstanding tradition of clinical excellence and compassionate care, and I look forward to supporting our physicians and advanced practitioners as we continue to elevate the patient experience and maintain the highest standards of safety and integrity."

As Medical Staff President, Dr. Diederich will preside over medical staff meetings, participate in strategic planning, collaborate closely with hospital leadership, and advocate on behalf of the physicians who serve the community. The role carries significant responsibility, representing the collective voice of the medical staff and helping shape the clinical direction of the institution.

Dr. Diederich is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of MidAmerica Plastic Surgery, where he continues to practice full-time. This year marks 15 years of MidAmerica Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa helping patients look and feel their best. With more than 20 years of experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery, he remains committed to delivering exceptional surgical outcomes while prioritizing empathy, integrity, and patient-centered care.

While assuming his new leadership role at Anderson Hospital, Dr. Diederich will continue his full-time practice at MidAmerica Plastic Surgery, serving patients throughout the St. Louis metro region with comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive services.

This appointment reflects not only professional achievement, but also a steadfast commitment to collaboration, excellence, and the ongoing advancement of healthcare within the community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

MidAmerica Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa

4955 S State Route 159

Suite #1

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

618-288-7855

[email protected]

SOURCE MidAmerica Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa