Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship for Mental Health Professionals Promises $2,000 Support for Aspiring Minds

News provided by

20 Dec, 2023, 14:23 ET

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring mental health professionals across the United States are invited to apply for the prestigious Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship, established to recognize and support individuals dedicated to shaping the future of mental health care. Dr. Ryan Sondergard, a distinguished psychiatrist at the VA in Dayton Ohio, spearheads this initiative as a testament to his commitment to fostering talent in the field.

Applicants for the Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship must be enrolled or accepted in accredited U.S. college or university programs, pursuing majors or concentrations in mental health-related disciplines such as psychology, psychiatry, counseling, or social work. The scholarship, a one-time award of $2,000, seeks candidates maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, demonstrating their passion and dedication to mental health advocacy.

Dr. Ryan Sondergard's illustrious career and dedication to improving mental health outcomes drive the essence of this scholarship. Holding a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from A.T. Still University-KCOM and having completed post-graduate medical education in adult psychiatry at Saint Louis University, Dr. Sondergard's expertise is a beacon for those aspiring to contribute to mental health services.

"The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to deserving individuals, removing barriers hindering their educational pursuits," expresses Dr. Ryan Sondergard, highlighting the core mission of this scholarship. "Our goal is to empower future mental health professionals by supporting their educational journey."

The recipient of the Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship will be announced on September 15, 2024, following a meticulous evaluation of the submissions by a distinguished panel of mental health experts.

Individuals passionate about mental health and committed to making a difference in the field are encouraged to explore the scholarship's website https://drryansondergardscholarship.com/ for comprehensive details, application guidelines, and essential deadlines. Stay connected with the scholarship program on social media for the latest updates and valuable information.

For inquiries or further information about the Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship for Mental Health Professionals, please refer to the official website or contact the designated authorities listed therein.

The Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship for Mental Health Professionals stands as a beacon of hope, fostering the next generation of mental health professionals to create a brighter, more compassionate future for mental health care.

For more information, please visit https://drryansondergardscholarship.com/.

SOURCE Dr. Ryan Sondergard Scholarship

