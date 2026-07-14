Dr. S. Leigh Verbois Named Chief Executive Officer of Rx-360

FDA Alum to Lead Rx-360's Next Chapter of Global Quality and Patient Safety Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. S. Leigh Verbois as Chief Executive Officer – effective July 14, 2026 – marking a significant milestone in our continued commitment to protecting patient safety by advancing global pharmaceutical supply chain security and quality.

"I am thrilled to take on this role during this dynamic time in the pharmaceutical industry. l eagerly await working with the talented Rx-360 team to protect patients through global collaboration across the pharmaceutical sector through optimization of existing capabilities and innovation in global supply chain security and integrity," said Verbois.

Verbois has an exceptional record of leadership in regulatory science, compliance, and global public health – areas that are foundational to Rx-360's mission of protecting patient safety. She served as Director of the Office of Drug Security, Integrity and Response within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Compliance. In this role, she led strategic oversight of pharmaceutical import and export activities, recalls, and critical supply chain compliance and enforcement programs.

"As CEO, Leigh will lead Rx-360 into its next phase of growth and impact. Building on our strong foundation, she will focus on evolving Rx-360, the Consortium, its Joint Audit Program®, and our critical work and leadership in supply chain security to better meet the increasingly complex needs of the global pharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Kathleen Silva, Rx-360 Board Chair and Head of Quality Management Systems at MilliporeSigma, A business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Strategic targets include:

Expanding the Joint Audit Program® – Rx-360's suite of supplier qualification support services - to address emerging risks to pharmaceutical quality and supply chain security

Incorporating data-driven insights and AI to enhance assessments

Creating innovative industry collaboration that is outcome oriented

Throughout her distinguished career at the FDA, Verbois held several senior leadership positions with broad impact around the world. She served as Director of the Office of Global Operations and Acting Assistant Commissioner for International Programs, where she led international engagement and diplomatic efforts to protect and promote public health worldwide. As Director of the FDA China Office in Beijing, she oversaw regulatory cooperation between the U.S. and China, strengthening critical cross-border relationships. She also directed the Office of Regional and Country Affairs, guiding regulatory strategy across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada.

Verbois shapes policies to increase access to safe, effective, and quality-assured drugs while addressing global drug supply chain threats through increased transparency, accountability, and industry collaboration - the very principles that Rx-360 targets for leading harmonization across the industry. She led significant efforts in these areas since her early days in the Office of New Drugs at FDA through to today, in her most-recent former position as the Senior Director of Global Regulatory and Laboratory Programs at the U.S. Pharmacopoeia (USP).

Verbois' deep expertise, global perspective, and collaborative leadership style position her uniquely to guide Rx-360 in advancing its mission.

Katie Battista, Senior Director of Marketing & Solutions, Rx-360, [email protected]

SOURCE Rx-360