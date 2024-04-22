Dr. Sacha Obaid Named to Fort Worth Magazine's Top Doctors List

Renowned Plastic Surgeon Recognized Amongst the Top Medical Professionals in Greater Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacha Obaid, M.D. , a distinguished plastic surgeon serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community, was named to the Top Doctors List 2024 by Fort Worth Magazine. This acknowledgment further solidifies Dr. Obaid's unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of plastic surgery and his dedication to providing exceptional care to his patients.

Sacha Obaid, M.D

Selected through a rigorous peer-nominated process conducted by certified members of the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Obaid's inclusion on the Top Doctors List reaffirms his standing as one of the most respected and trusted physicians in the Greater Fort Worth area. This marks the latest in a series of accolades for Dr. Obaid, who has consistently demonstrated unparalleled skill and expertise in his craft.

Fort Worth Magazine's Top Doctors issue, published annually, showcases a select group of physicians their peers have recognized for their outstanding contributions to the medical community. Dr. Obaid's presence on this list is a testament to his dedication to excellence and the high regard in which his colleagues hold him.

"This recognition is the result of our entire team providing exceptional care and striving for excellence in plastic surgery. It's truly an honor to be acknowledged for our commitment to our patients' well-being," said Obaid.

Fort Worth Magazine surveyed more than 4,500 local medical professionals to identify the top doctors in Tarrant County. This exhaustive process involved peer nominations and online voting resulting in a list of physicians across various specialties. The magazine's annual Top Doctors issue celebrates these leaders in the Greater Fort Worth medical community, reflecting the collective expertise and dedication of the region's healthcare professionals.

In addition to his recent recognition by Fort Worth Magazine, Dr. Obaid has garnered numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, including being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and receiving recognition in Modern Luxury's Top Doctors issue. With a track record of excellence and a dedication to advancing the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Obaid continues to distinguish himself as one of the foremost authorities in his field.

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

Founded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced techniques in cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by offering the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery Plastic Surgeons serve the greater Dallas, Texas area by providing various procedures including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, mommy makeovers and facial plastic surgery. For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com .

