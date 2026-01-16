Dr. Sajad Zalzala Announces Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals: Advancing Root-Cause Solutions in Modern Medicine and Preventive Health Innovation

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals announces a $1,500 scholarship opportunity designed to support undergraduate students committed to transforming healthcare through preventive medicine and root-cause solutions.

The scholarship, established by Dr. Sajad Zalzala, MD, invites currently enrolled undergraduate students nationwide to apply for funding that recognizes academic excellence and innovative thinking in healthcare.

Scholarship Purpose and Vision

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals aims to support students pursuing degrees that prepare them for careers in healthcare professions, including pre-med, nursing, public health, biomedical sciences, and health informatics.

Dr. Sajad Zalzala co-founded AgelessRx, a platform dedicated to extending healthspan and making longevity interventions accessible to broader populations. Through this scholarship initiative, Dr. Sajad Zalzala continues his mission of fostering preventive health practices and encouraging future healthcare professionals to think beyond conventional treatment models.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States. Eligible candidates must pursue a degree or course of study with the intent to enter a healthcare profession and maintain good academic standing with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

The scholarship requires submission of an original essay responding to the following prompt: "Dr. Sajad Zalzala's work focuses on moving beyond symptoms to address the true root causes of health. In view of applicants, what is one significant root-cause challenge facing modern healthcare, and how do they envision their future role in the healthcare system contributing to a solution?"

Essays must be 500-750 words in length, submitted as PDF or Word documents, and include the applicant's full name, university, and expected graduation year.

Application Timeline and Award Details

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals offers a one-time award of $1,500 to one selected recipient. The application deadline is September 15, 2026, with the scholarship winner to be announced on October 15, 2026.

All required application materials must be submitted by the stated deadline to receive consideration. The scholarship is open to undergraduate students throughout the United States, regardless of geographic location.

