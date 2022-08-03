Dr. Sam Jejurikar Honored Among The Best Plastic Surgeons in America

Newsweek's 2022 Rankings Released

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the release of Newsweek's rankings of America's Best Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Sam Jejurikar of Dallas, Texas, was honored as a top plastic surgeon. Dr. Sam Jejurikar stood out amongst the competition from across the country after a thorough analysis of his track record as an outstanding practitioner.

These prestigious Newsweek rankings are scored based on the surgeons' number of recommendations, a peer survey with 2,000 skin healthcare professionals, and relevant certifications. Dr. Sam Jejurikar is counted amongst the leading plastic surgeons in the U.S. in three of the five major cosmetic surgery procedure categories: facelift surgery (100), liposuction (121), and rhinoplasty (145).

Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sam Jejurikar has been practicing medicine since 1997. He's a member of the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Over the past 20+ years, Jejurikar has become a sought-after practitioner, focusing on both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery needs.

On the cosmetic side of his practice, Dr. Jejurikar is best known for facelift surgery and breast and body contouring surgery, including "Mommy Makeovers" and buttock enhancement procedures. He offers state-of-the-art technologies such as 3D preview imaging so that patients can accurately visualize changes on their face or body before committing to surgery. As for medically necessary interventions, he specializes in repairing and replacing bone, skin, and other tissues, hand surgery, and microsurgery.

"I recognize that each patient is different, so I take a caring, meticulous approach to plastic surgery. This allows me to craft both surgical and non-invasive solutions for my patients' individual needs. My training has also opened up opportunities to give back. I've participated in several medical missions, including an annual trip with Smile Bangladesh to treat impoverished children," says Dr. Sam Jejurikar.

In addition to decades of operating room experience, Dr. Sam Jejurikar is also technically trained and highly educated. After his plastic surgery specialization at the University of Michigan Medical School, Dr. Jejurikar pursued formal post-graduate training in aesthetic surgery, which goes beyond the standard training required for plastic surgeons. He also recently earned his Executive MBA. This combination of education and direct patient care has supported the launch of his own skincare product line, which addresses common issues such as lost elasticity, fine lines, and dark circles.

About Dr. Sam Jejurikar , MD, MBA

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Jejurikar serves patients in Dallas, Plano, and beyond via the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Named a top Dallas physician by D Magazine in 2020 and 2021, he has been published in medical journals and featured in publications such as Science World Report, Health Tech Zone, and Healthcare Business Today. Dr. Jejurikar is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Medical Association, and a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a highly-regarded news magazine and website that has provided in-depth reports on international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics for over 80 years. Its industry rankings are among the most comprehensive and trusted in the country.

