Dr. Sameer Jejurikar Named Among The Best Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the release of D Magazine's rankings of the Best Doctors and Pediatric Specialists in Dallas, Dr. Sameer Jejurikar has been honored as a top plastic surgeon for the second year in a row.

Dallas-based D Magazine is a go-to source for locals and visitors to receive the latest area news and vet service providers and businesses via their extensive directories. The Best Doctors and Pediatric Specialists list features top physicians in their unique fields, as chosen by nearly 10,000 of their Texas peers.

Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Jejurikar has been practicing medicine since 1997 and is a member of the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute . Over the past 20+ years, Jejurikar has become a sought-after practitioner in the area, focusing on both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery needs.

On the cosmetic side of his practice, Jejurikar is best known for breast and body contouring surgery, including " mommy makeovers " and buttock enhancement procedures. He offers state-of-the-art technologies such as 3D preview imaging so that patients can accurately visualize changes on their face or body before committing to surgery. As for medically necessary interventions, he specializes in repairing and replacing bone, skin, and other tissues, hand surgery, and microsurgery.

"I recognize that each patient is different, so I take a caring, meticulous approach to plastic surgery. This allows me to craft both surgical and non-invasive solutions for my patients' individual needs. My training has also opened up opportunities to give back. I've participated in several medical missions, including an annual trip with Smile Bangladesh to treat impoverished children," says Jejurikar.

In addition to decades of operating room experience, Dr. Jejurikar is also highly trained and educated. After his plastic surgery specialization from the University of Michigan Medical School, he pursued formal post-graduate training in aesthetic surgery, which goes beyond the standard training required for plastic surgeons. He also recently earned his Executive MBA. This combination of education and direct patient care has supported the launch of his own skincare product line, which addresses common issues such as lost elasticity, fine lines, and dark circles.

To find out more or to book a consultation with Dr. Jejurikar at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, visit dallasplasticsurgery.pro .

About Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, MD, MBA

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sameer Jejurikar is a practitioner at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, serving patients in Dallas, Plano, and beyond. Named a top Dallas physician by D Magazine in 2020 and 2021, he has been published in medical journals and featured in publications such as Science World Report, Health Tech Zone, and Healthcare Business Today. Dr. Jejurikar serves as an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Medical Association, and as a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

About D Magazine

This Dallas-focused magazine publisher launched in 1974 and has expanded to cover more than 15 Texas cities. The magazine explores, tests, and reports on the best resources in the area so that readers have an even better place to live, work, and play. D Magazine's Directories have become a trusted source for residents and visitors to find the top-quality businesses they seek.

