The meeting will host doctors who are members of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons and feature presentations and discussions from experts in the field. The event aims to provide information on innovations in plastic surgery and review tried and true practices. The theme of the each day's talks will be aesthetic and reconstructive practices respectively. The final day will host scientific sessions on topics such as "Craniofacial/Pediatrics," "Breast Surgery," "Education," and "New Horizons."

Among the surgeons scheduled to speak at the Reconstructive Seminar is Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, a cosmetic surgeon based in Dallas. Dr. Jejurikar's panel titled "Busy Buttock Fat Grafting Surgeon" will focus on best practices for cosmetic surgery, focusing on safety for The Brazilian Butt Lift. He spoke on a similar topic last month along with other experts in cosmetic surgery, dermatology, urogynecology, and aesthetic medicine at the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting. The conference discussed the latest innovations in cosmetic procedures including safety and hands on training from experts like Jejurikar. "I have always considered the American Association of Plastic Surgeons to be the most prestigious collection of plastic surgeons in this country and I am tremendously honored and humbled to speak its members," said Dr. Jejurikar.

Dr. Jejurikar has lead the charge for safety in reconstructive surgery in his practice and as a member of the International Multisociety Gluteal Fat Grafting Task Force. The task force is comprised of board certified plastic surgeons who aim to make the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure safer and more transparent. The Brazilian Butt Lift is a gluteal augmentation procedure that allows patients to customize their appearance according to their personal needs. The operation can lead to complications if not executed properly. Dr. Jejurikar and the International Multisociety Gluteal Fat Grafting Task Force are focused on protecting patients by training professionals to protect against complications during the procedure.

The Annual Meeting of the American Association of Plastic Surgery will be held at the Westin Hotel in Seattle. The meeting will commence with a presentation by AAPS president, Mary H. McGrath followed by speeches and presentations by surgeons from around the country.

About Sameer Jejurikar, M.D.

Dr. Sameer (Sam) Jejurikar is a surgeon in Dallas, Texas who specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including body, breast, and butt lift procedures at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Jejurikar received medical training at the University of Michigan. He completed his residency in plastic surgery and studied aesthetic surgery at the Manhattan Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. He has worked at Baylor Medical Center as well as the Dallas Day Surgery Center, Forrest Park Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. Dr. Jejurikar's research has been published by Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Annals of Plastic Surgery, the Journal of Surgical Research, and Microsurgery. He regularly gains international recognition for his work in the Dallas area.

