Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti, Founder of Velocity Health, Announces the Release of The Ultimate Asset, a Practical Playbook for Sustaining Peak Performance Through Midlife

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti, MD, MPH, announced the release of his book, The Ultimate Asset, launching January 22. Drawing on over two decades of experience in executive healthcare leadership and medical research, The Ultimate Asset provides a practical playbook for sustaining energy, clarity, and physical capability through midlife and beyond.

Dr. Palakodeti challenges prevailing assumptions about aging by urging readers to treat health as a system rather than a lifestyle add-on. He frames health choices as strategic decisions that produce measurable performance outcomes.

"When you approach health the same way you would building a business or creating wealth, you can set measurable goals, break them into steps, and assess risk," said author Dr. Palakodeti. "In my work, I've seen that investing in health like any long-term commitment turns midlife into an opportunity for optimization rather than a point of resignation."

Inspired by Dr. Palakodeti's work with high-performing professionals at his precision medicine practice, Velocity Health, The Ultimate Asset presents a practical blueprint for applying personalized, preventative strategies to sustain long-term vitality.

"Modern healthcare isn't broken because it lacks technology; it's broken because it lost sight of the human it's meant to serve," said Morgan Koth, Chief Operating Officer of Velocity Health. "The Ultimate Asset translates complex medicine into actionable insight grounded in empathy for the people behind the data. It reflects how we believe healthcare should work today: personal, proactive, and human, and where it must go in the future."

About The Ultimate Asset

Who it's for : High-performing adults navigating midlife who want to maintain energy, clarity, and strength

: High-performing adults navigating midlife who want to maintain energy, clarity, and strength What it provides : How to apply medically grounded, personalized strategies to sustain energy, focus, and functional capacity

: How to apply medically grounded, personalized strategies to sustain energy, focus, and functional capacity Key themes: Precision medicine, performance frameworks, midlife as a strategic inflection point, and longevity as a long-term investment

The Ultimate Asset will be available beginning January 22 through major audiobook and book retailers worldwide. Additional information about the book, pre-orders, and upcoming launch events can be found at https://www.velocityhealthclinic.com/the-ultimate-asset-book .

About Sandeep Palakodeti

Dr. Sandeep "Deep" Palakodeti, MD, MPH, is a physician and healthcare innovator with more than two decades in direct patient care, value-based models, and longevity medicine. He is a practicing physician and entrepreneur with experience in clinical and executive leadership roles at institutions like the Mayo Clinic, CareMore Health, and University Hospitals, where he served as Chief Population Health Officer within one of Ohio's largest integrated healthcare systems. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente and was a Healthcare Innovation Fellow at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Palakodeti is the Founder and CEO of Velocity Health, a concierge precision medicine clinic focused on prevention, personalization, and long-term wellness.

Learn more about Dr. Palakodeti's approach to healthcare at velocityhealthclinic.com.

