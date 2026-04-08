Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti joins Bold as Chief Medical Officer to scale AI-enabled healthy aging platform for seniors

Seasoned physician-entrepreneur has worked across integrated payer/providers, value-based care, health systems, and digital health

Joins Bold as the Administration increasingly emphasizes tech-driven prevention in Medicare populations through ACCESS and Star Ratings program

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold, an AI-enabled healthy aging company focused on making prevention more accessible for today's seniors, announced that Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti has joined as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Palakodeti will be responsible for further expanding Bold's care model, building new relationships with forward-thinking Medicare Advantage plans and ACOs, and driving clinical outcomes at scale across the diverse populations that Bold supports, including polychronic and dual-eligible members.

Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti brings his experience across payviders, health systems, and healthtech to Bold

"American seniors experience just a single healthy birthday after 65 due to the increased burden of chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, yet evidence-based, prevention-focused approaches remain unscaled and inaccessible," said Dr. Palakodeti. "Bold's innovative, AI-driven model brings everything older adults need to take control of their health between checkups into one easy-to-use, intuitive experience, leading to healthier days and lower cost of care."

"One of the most encouraging aspects of aging is that we can change our own trajectory with inexpensive, readily-available interventions," said Amanda Rees, co-founder and CEO of Bold. "By offering age-friendly AI that translates evidence-based medicine into personalized healthy aging plans, Bold is positioned to help millions of older people increase their healthspan in a more cost-effective model. We could not have found a better clinical leader to help lead this work than Dr. Palakodeti."

Dr. Palakodeti brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of value-based care, longevity medicine, and healthcare innovation. Prior to joining Bold, he was the founding chief medical officer of Hopscotch Health, a primary-care company focused on rural populations. Dr. Palakodeti received his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from Wright State University, completed his Internal Medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente, and did his fellowship in Healthcare Innovation at Harvard Medical School. He has held leadership positions at Mayo Clinic, University Hospitals, and CareMore Health.

About Bold

Bold is an AI-enabled healthy aging company that helps older adults stay strong, mobile, and independent. Through a multidisciplinary care team, personalized exercise programs, targeted education, and behavior-change support, Bold addresses one of healthcare's largest and fastest-growing cost drivers: preventable age-related decline.

Bold works with the nation's largest Medicare Advantage plans and ACOs to improve outcomes for aging populations while meaningfully reducing downstream costs, with more than 12 million seniors eligible through their payer or provider. Clinical and commercial results have demonstrated up to $1,500 in total cost of care reduction within a year, up to 40% reduction in falls and related hospitalizations, and improved member quality of life and satisfaction.

Learn more at agebold.com.

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SOURCE Bold