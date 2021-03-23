Dr. Scholl's Announces Dr. Brad Schaeffer as Newest Brand Ambassador

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scholl's®, the most trusted brand in foot care today, announced a new partnership with foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Brad Schaeffer. In his new role, Dr. Schaeffer will join the numerous chemists, engineers, biomechanics, designers and software developers at Dr. Scholl's® working tirelessly each day to provide products, services and foot care education to improve people's lives. As a podiatrist, Dr. Schaeffer will drive awareness of various medical conditions while providing insights into specific innovative solutions to address those concerns.

"Dr. Schaeffer is as an industry veteran with vast expertise in podiatry. As one of the main doctors on TLC's series, My Feet Are Killing Me, Dr. Schaeffer shares our philosophy of driving widespread education and democratizing resources to help consumers," said Craig Stevenson, CEO of Scholl's Wellness Company. "I am thrilled Dr. Schaeffer will be joining us to help consumers put their best foot forward daily."

In its continued quest to offer innovative foot care solutions, the company is also expanding its new Sized to Fit insole line with the launch of its new Dr. Scholl's® Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Sized to Fit Insoles. Specifically for men and women suffering from plantar fasciitis pain, these new insoles are clinically proven to help provide immediate all-day pain relief and prevent it from coming back by treating directly at the source of pain. Additionally, the full-length sized-to-fit design ensures the arch support and heel cushioning are placed in the right area for all-day comfort.

"Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common reasons I see patients in my office. In fact, about two million people seek treatment for the condition every year. It's an extremely painful heel condition that occurs when the band of tissue along the underside of your foot, called the plantar fascia, becomes inflamed from too much pressure or activity over time," says Dr. Schaeffer. "Dr. Scholl's® Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Sized to Fit Insoles bring back a quality of life for many, by easing pain with a supportive arch that prevents the plantar fascia from stretching and helping them heal in comfort."

Key features of the new Dr. Scholl's® Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Sized to Fit Insoles include:

ShockGuard ® Technology: Contoured and properly sized heel cup ideally positions the bottom of the heel to absorb shock, reducing pressure on the heel to treat heel pain at the source.

Contoured and properly sized heel cup ideally positions the bottom of the heel to absorb shock, reducing pressure on the heel to treat heel pain at the source. RELYx365 ™ Foam Cushioning: Hugs the entire foot, delivering optimal cushioning, shock absorption, and arch support to help relieve pain and prevent it from returning.

Hugs the entire foot, delivering optimal cushioning, shock absorption, and arch support to help relieve pain and prevent it from returning. 3D Targeted Arch Support: Helps prevent the plantar fascia from stretching and causing pain.

Helps prevent the plantar fascia from stretching and causing pain. Sized-to-Fit Design: Full-length design cushions the entire foot and ensures the arch support and heel cushioning are placed in the right area for the best fit with no trimming required.

Full-length design cushions the entire foot and ensures the arch support and heel cushioning are placed in the right area for the best fit with no trimming required. Polygiene ® Odor Crunch Fabric Treatment: Continuously eliminates odors so both the shoe and insole stay fresh day after day.

Dr. Scholl's® Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Sized to Fit Insoles are available for purchase on www.drscholls.com and www.amazon.com.

Dr. Schaeffer currently practices at Sole Podiatry NYC on Central Park West in Manhattan. He received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia.

ABOUT SCHOLL'S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care and pain relief for more than a century. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Dr. Scholl's® products are clinically engineered and proven to provide comfort, reduce fatigue, and relieve and prevent lower body pain. Today, Scholl's Wellness Company continues to advance the science of movement and foot care with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details.

