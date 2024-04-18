Dr. Scholl's® Joins Forces with Gold Medal Gymnast Gabby Douglas to Champion Foot Health and Wellness

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scholl's®, the most trusted brand in foot care, announced today an exciting partnership with history-making, three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas, to share her secrets for keeping her feet in competition-ready shape. This collaboration aims to educate on the importance of proper foot care to serve as the groundwork for success, on and off the mat.

"As an athlete who trains and competes barefooted, I know how important foot care is, and I am so excited to partner with Dr. Scholl's®," says Douglas. "Dr. Scholl's® foot creams, masks, balms and files are essential to my routine! They help soothe, repair and restore my feet in a way that leaves me feeling my best, even after my most intense training sessions."

Through the partnership, Douglas will star in Dr. Scholl's® new marketing campaign, "It Starts with Dr. Scholl's," highlighting the role a strong foundation plays in our overall wellness and ability to live life to the fullest. Douglas will also use her social media channels to educate and inspire her followers to prioritize foot care, recognizing the critical role feet play in gymnastics and her everyday life.

"We are huge fans of Gabby and are honored to have her representing the brand leading up to this summer's competition," said Kate Godbout, CMO at Scholl's Wellness Company. "Her dedication to excellence and top-notch performance is truly inspiring. Together, we're eager to inspire others to prioritize the importance of foot health and overall wellness as well."

Douglas' off-the-mat self-care routine includes the following products:

Dr. Scholl's® Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm: Douglas' go-to treatment for relieving dry, cracked heels, this balm targets trouble spots that can be uncomfortable. It softens, hydrates and leaves behind a rich, moisturizing layer of protection.

Dr. Scholl's® Dry, Cracked Foot Repair Ultra-Hydrating Foot Cream: Ideal for daily use to promote healing, soothing, and restoring dry, cracked feet, Douglas loves its blend of Urea, Epsom Salt, Peppermint and Lavender essential oils to moisturize and provide a relaxing experience every time.

NEW Dr. Scholl's® Callus Remover Electronic Foot File is the latest addition to Douglas' footcare regimen when she is on the go or traveling. This electronic foot file removes hardened skin, leaving her feet feeling smooth and comfortable.

Dr. Scholl's® Tired, Achy Feet Soothing & Reviving Foot Mask: After a long day on her feet, Douglas prefers to wind down with this self-warming foot mask formulated with Epsom Salt, Menthol and Shea Butter to help relieve her tired, achy feet and leave them feeling amazing.

NEW Dr. Scholl's® Rough, Dry Foot Renewal Ultra Overnight Treatment Kit rounds out Douglas' routine to deeply moisturize and nourish her skin, while the comforting foot sleeves continue to restore her feet while she's resting at night.

Learn more about Dr. Scholl's® products and partnership with Gabby Douglas at https://www.drscholls.com/#GabbyDouglas and follow along on social @drscholls_USA (Instagram) and @drscholls_USA (TikTok).

ABOUT SCHOLL'S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care for more than a century and today, boasts a broad portfolio geared toward foot and lower body health and wellness. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Today, the Dr. Scholl's® brand continues to advance the science of movement, foot care and lower body health with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. The brand offers a full line of skincare and foot grooming offerings to heal, soothe and restore dry, rough, cracked and tired feet – for wellness from the feet up. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details.

