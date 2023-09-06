Dr. Scott Blyer, One of NYC's Top Cosmetic Surgeons, Featured on Fox Business

News provided by

Cameo Surgery Center

06 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Dr. BFixin' is one of NYC's top cosmetic surgeons

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. BFixin' was featured on Fox Business for his creation of the Barbie Makeover. This procedure includes interchangeable body and facial procedures, a ride to and from the surgery in a pink Corvette, platinum blonde, Barbie hair, and teeth whitening. This procedure isn't just creative; it's innovative because Dr. BFixin' wants all his patients to live out their dreams. He also specializes in breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lifts, and body contouring, giving patients some of the most transformative procedures in New York.

There are many noteworthy cosmetic surgeons in NYC, but none are quite as compelling as Dr. Scott Blyer. Otherwise known as Dr. BFixin', Dr. Blyer is a Triple-Board Certified fellowship Cosmetic Surgeon who runs the CAMEO Surgery Center with style. With decades of experience, he has performed thousands of incredible cosmetic surgeries for his patients in New York and has won numerous awards for patient care.

However, Dr. Blyer isn't solely focused on flashy cosmetic surgeries. He works hard to help those in need and often provides community outreach services. He offers free tattoo removal for victims of human trafficking and free surgery for survivors of domestic violence. He also performs free surgery for children who have been bullied due to birth defects.

About CAMEO Surgery: Meet Dr. Scott Blyer, President of the NY State Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and Board Examiner, Trustee for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, Co-Chair for the BBL Safety Committee, and fellowship director at CAMEO Surgery. His dedication to his patients goes beyond the surface and provides the care, expertise, and experience that produces stunning results. CAMEO Surgery offers all cosmetic surgery procedures for their patients and boasts a beautiful team of dedicated staff that aid in bringing patients' dreams to reality.

Contact: realdrseattle
Phone: 206-787-0784
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cameo Surgery Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.