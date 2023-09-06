Dr. Scott Blyer, One of NYC's Top Cosmetic Surgeons, Featured on Fox Business

Dr. BFixin' is one of NYC's top cosmetic surgeons

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. BFixin' was featured on Fox Business for his creation of the Barbie Makeover. This procedure includes interchangeable body and facial procedures, a ride to and from the surgery in a pink Corvette, platinum blonde, Barbie hair, and teeth whitening. This procedure isn't just creative; it's innovative because Dr. BFixin' wants all his patients to live out their dreams. He also specializes in breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lifts, and body contouring, giving patients some of the most transformative procedures in New York.

There are many noteworthy cosmetic surgeons in NYC, but none are quite as compelling as Dr. Scott Blyer. Otherwise known as Dr. BFixin', Dr. Blyer is a Triple-Board Certified fellowship Cosmetic Surgeon who runs the CAMEO Surgery Center with style. With decades of experience, he has performed thousands of incredible cosmetic surgeries for his patients in New York and has won numerous awards for patient care.

However, Dr. Blyer isn't solely focused on flashy cosmetic surgeries. He works hard to help those in need and often provides community outreach services. He offers free tattoo removal for victims of human trafficking and free surgery for survivors of domestic violence. He also performs free surgery for children who have been bullied due to birth defects.

About CAMEO Surgery: Meet Dr. Scott Blyer, President of the NY State Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and Board Examiner, Trustee for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, Co-Chair for the BBL Safety Committee, and fellowship director at CAMEO Surgery. His dedication to his patients goes beyond the surface and provides the care, expertise, and experience that produces stunning results. CAMEO Surgery offers all cosmetic surgery procedures for their patients and boasts a beautiful team of dedicated staff that aid in bringing patients' dreams to reality.

