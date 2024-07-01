Dr. Scott Leune Announces Next Evolution in Dental Practice Management With His Pathway to Success

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Leune, named one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry and a preeminent thought leader in dental startups, practice management, and leadership coaching, is excited to announce the next evolution of dental practice management, his Pathway to Success. This includes the launch of a new comprehensive website, Practice Mastery seminars, and one-on-one coaching products uniquely designed to help practice owners achieve personal and professional success in every stage of their career.

New Website

The new website, www.scottleune.com, serves as THE hub for dental professionals seeking to enhance their practice management skills. It features content on Dr. Leune's Practice Mastery seminar series, his pathway to personal and professional success, and unique coaching products tailored to meet the individual needs of each practice owner.

Practice Mastery Seminars

As part of this evolution, Dr. Leune is introducing several new seminars under his Practice Mastery seminar series.

Startup and Design Mastery: Focused on providing dentists with the knowledge and tools to successfully start and design their dental practices from the ground up.

Practice Management Mastery: Offering insights into the efficient management of dental practices to optimize operations and profitability.

Multi-Practice Mastery: Tailored for those looking to expand and manage multiple dental practices, providing strategies for growth and scalability.

Dental CEO Mastery: Seminars specifically designed for owner-doctors ready to adopt a CEO mindset and strategically manage their practices for growth and success.

Team Training Bootcamp: A two-day intensive training event designed for hygienists, assistants, and front office managers. This bootcamp aims to transform dental teams into top performers, ensuring practices operate at their highest potential.

Coaching Programs

Dr. Leune offers two coaching programs, meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled personalized support and expert guidance for dental professionals:

Elite Coaching: Change your practice, change your life. This exclusive program offers 12 months of transformative coaching designed to elevate your practice to new heights. It includes private one-on-one coaching sessions with Dr. Scott Leune, ensuring personalized guidance and expertise tailored to each participant's needs. The program features executive coaching intensives that delve deep into advanced practice management strategies, as well as monthly mastermind calls that foster collaboration and idea-sharing among elite dental professionals. Participants also benefit from weekly team training meetings led by Dr. Leune and his team of industry experts, providing ongoing support and actionable insights. Additionally, the program includes 2 Elite Summits, offering unparalleled networking and learning opportunities. Clients receive 80% off on all Dr. Leune seminars with unlimited tickets, allowing for continuous education and growth.

Startup Success Coaching: Tailored for associates and existing practice owners looking to build successful startups, this program offers exclusive online training modules, insightful interviews with Dr. Scott Leune and top startup experts. Participants benefit from 1-on-1 weekly meetings with a dedicated Startup Coach, with Dr. Leune personally overseeing and evaluating every stage of the process. He answers critical questions, analyzes demographics, loan proposals, and LOI negotiations, and provides detailed floor plan analyses with iterative improvements. Participants also receive direct access to a industry experts in HR, finance, marketing, leadership, hygiene, and metrics. The program guarantees to save clients $100,000 in startup costs or they receive a full refund, plus each Startup Success coaching client receives a complimentary ticket to an upcoming Practice Management Mastery seminar.

About Dr. Scott Leune

Dr. Scott Leune is recognized as a preeminent thought leader in dental startups, practice management, and leadership coaching. He has dedicated his life to empowering dental professionals through personalized coaching, innovative seminars, and comprehensive training programs. Dr. Leune's strategies have helped thousands of dentists transform their practices into thriving businesses.

For more information about Dr. Scott Leune's new initiatives, visit www.scottleune.com or contact Scott Mortier at 210-361-9735 or [email protected].

Contact: Scott Mortier, Chief Revenue Officer

Phone: 210-361-9735

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scott Leune Education LLC