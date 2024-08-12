Dr. Scott Leune Joins Shared Practices Podcast as Co-Host

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Leune, founder of Scott Leune Practice Mastery, has been announced as a co-host of the Shared Practices Podcast. Known for his innovative approach to dental practice management, Dr. Leune will use his extensive expertise to guide new dentists on their journey to successful practice ownership.

"When I started Shared Practices in 2016, Dr. Scott Leune was the first guest I had on the podcast," said Dr. Richard Low, Founder of The Shared Practices Podcast. "Dr. Leune brings a wealth of experience from his career, having launched over 200 dental startups and supported more than 20,000 dentists through his seminars and coaching."

"I am thrilled to join the Shared Practices Podcast as a co-host and contribute to the education of emerging dental professionals," said Dr. Leune. "This platform provides an excellent opportunity to share knowledge and help guide new graduates in navigating the complexities of practice ownership."

Dr. George Hariri, Managing Partner of Shared Practices Coaching and Education, added, "Scott Leune was who I looked to as the leading expert in Dental Practice Management. I attended all of his courses and have always been inspired by him. I am incredibly excited to lecture alongside Dr. Leune; for me, it is a dream come true."

Dr. Leune's Practice Mastery offering provides seminars and personalized coaching aimed at transforming dental practices. His seminars cover critical topics such as practice startup, design, and operational efficiency, enabling dentists to achieve streamlined operations and substantial cost savings.

The Shared Practices Podcast serves as a boot camp for practice management, particularly for new dentists. The podcast provides a comprehensive roadmap to successful practice ownership by interviewing leading dentists, industry experts, and consultants.

For more information on Shared Practices, visit Sharedpractices.com.

For more information on Scott Leune Practice Mastery, visit ScottLeune.com.

About Scott Leune and Scott Leune Practice Mastery:

Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, he is dedicated to helping dental professionals achieve both personal and financial success through his innovative seminars and training programs.

Scott Leune Practice Mastery, founded by Dr. Scott Leune, is a premier dental practice management and education organization. With a focus on delivering practical strategies and expert guidance, Scott Leune Practice Mastery helps dental professionals achieve exceptional growth and success through seminars, coaching, and comprehensive practice management solutions.

About Shared Practices

The Shared Practices Podcast serves as a key resource for dentists, offering insights into the complexities of practice ownership and management since 2016. Shared Practices is a leading coaching and education company for dentists, specializing in Analytics Based Practice Growth. Shared Practices Group, Founded in January 2022 after inspiration from a seminar by Dr. Scott Leune, now operates 35 implant specialty locations across 23 states, entirely dentist-owned and operated by its founding partners. The company also pioneered Analytics Based Practice Management, achieving over 37% revenue growth annually through its implementation in hundreds of offices. Dr. George Hariri detailed this unique philosophy in his book, Dental Moneyball. For media inquiries, please contact:

