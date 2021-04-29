Dr. Scott Poland Partners with Navigate360 to Support Suicide Awareness and Prevention in Schools Across the Country

RICHFIELD, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navigate360, the country's leading provider of social and emotional learning, school safety solutions, and programs for students, parents, schools, and communities, announced an exclusive partnership with Dr. Scott Poland, professor of psychology and Director of the Suicide and Violence Prevention Office at NSU and author of the 2021 Florida STEPS School Toolkit for Educators to Prevent Suicide.

As part of this partnership, Dr. Poland will support Navigate360 with the development of new curriculum, software and training for K-12 schools. These new offerings address topics including youth suicide, depression and mental health; topics that schools and communities all see as critical but are oftentimes unsure where to start.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Dr. Poland, one of the foremost experts on youth self-harm and suicide prevention, to the team," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "According to our recent Health and Wellbeing poll, 59% of students say they personally know someone who has considered suicide. Mental health and wellbeing are critical components to keeping students safe and we look forward to working alongside Dr. Poland to provide schools the tools and resources they need to support students holistically."

Dr. Poland is a licensed psychologist and internationally recognized expert on youth suicide, self-injury, school violence, school safety, threat assessment, and school crisis. Among his many accolades, Dr. Poland co-authored the Suicide Safer Schools Plan for the state of Texas, the Crisis Action School Toolkit on Suicide for the state of Montana, and previously directed psychological services for a prominent Texas school system for twenty-four years. He is also a founding member of the National Emergency Assistance Team and has personally assisted school communities following school shootings, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, and numerous suicide clusters. His work has been recognized nationally and internationally, and he is the recipient of numerous awards including the Helping Parkland Heal Award.

"I am incredibly proud to partner with Navigate360 and applaud its focus on holistic safety and the need for mental health solutions," remarked Dr. Scott Poland. "Sensitive topics such as suicide and mental health can be difficult for schools to address but are critical to saving lives. I am eager to apply my expertise to help administrators understand how open and honest conversations can let students understand they are not alone."

In addition to Suicide Prevention courses, Dr. Poland will also support Navigate360 with the development of a new Suicide Assessment and Case Management Software that integrates the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) and works in conjunction with Navigate360's current behavioral threat assessment case management software. Available in the coming weeks, this new digital tool will provide technological support for administrators and school psychologists working with students who are at risk of suicide.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 empowers people to stay safe and thrive, physically, socially and emotionally. Present in more than 35,000 schools and communities, Navigate360 solutions span the full spectrum of safety including threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness, and safety management and preparedness. Together, leading industry experts and a team of passionate individuals to provide the smartest ways to stay safe, mitigate risk and save lives. To learn more about Navigate360, visit www.navigate360.com.

