Dr. Scott Schwartz Revives Lingual Braces Technology with the Launch of InSmile Braces

Key Highlights

Dr. Scott Schwartz restores access to customized lingual orthodontic treatment

Designed to reach sustainability with less capital and focused on clinical efficiency and precision

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Rebuilding the System

When InBrace, a leading lingual orthodontic company, suddenly ceased operations in April 2025, Dr. Scott Schwartz, a New York-based orthodontist and the system's largest provider, faced a difficult decision. With hundreds of patients mid-treatment using hidden lingual braces, he had to choose between abandoning the technology or rebuilding it. He chose to rebuild.

Dr. Schwartz's decision reflected years of involvement beyond clinical use. He had worked closely with engineers to refine the technology, contributing to wire design, specialized instruments, and streamlined clinical workflows. He developed a strong belief that lingual orthodontics could deliver effective, aesthetic treatment while improving the experience for both patients and orthodontists.

He created a plan to secure the intellectual property, production equipment, and manufacturing assets needed to relaunch the technology, establishing a new production facility, building operational infrastructure, and personally guaranteeing the lease.

The Launch

As a result, the technology has returned under a new company: InSmile Braces (www.insmilebraces.com), launched in August 2025, an orthodontist-led organization focused on advancing modern lingual orthodontic treatment. InSmile Braces is an independent, newly formed company, entirely separate from InBrace, initially funded through Dr. Schwartz's personal investment and designed to require far less capital to reach sustainability.

Community Response

The response from the orthodontic community has been positive, with many orthodontists expressing strong support and interest in returning to the system before formal marketing began.

Dr. Schwartz said, "Our goal is to build a company that partners with orthodontists through long-term support and trust."

He also credited the engineering and production team: "They believed in the technology as much as I did and came back to help bring it to life again. What they accomplished in four months was remarkable."

Today, InSmile Braces continues to expand as an orthodontist-led company committed to advancing lingual orthodontic treatment.

About InSmile Braces: InSmile Braces is an orthodontist-led lingual orthodontic system that places braces behind the teeth, making them virtually invisible. The company was established to continue advancing lingual orthodontic technology after the closure of InBrace, restoring access to a system many orthodontists relied on for aesthetic, precision treatment. InSmile focuses on improving clinical efficiency while expanding discreet orthodontic treatment options. Learn more at www.insmilebraces.com.

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SOURCE InSmile Braces