Dr. Sean Brown Replaces Dr. Terry Rakowsky in Dental Practice to Continue Legacy of Excellence in Doylestown

New Dentist Carries on Quality Care and Smiles in the Community

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses, including dental offices, can become fixtures in the community, and Dr. Terry Rakowsky has shown the power of a smile and teamwork after more than 35 years of practicing. At this point in his career, with high expectations, he has selected a new owner to replace him: Dr. Sean Brown.

For decades, Dr. Terry Rakowsky has made his mark on the Doylestown and Pennsylvania communities at large in many ways. In fact, his reputation started building back when he earned five varsity letters in football and baseball at Penn State. While he later was entered into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and coached high school basketball for 20 years, his positive influence goes beyond the field and court. Dr. Rakowsky has always helped people smile and change their oral and overall health for the better. Now, he has decided to move closer to his daughter in Colorado, whose husband recently passed away to help her through this transition. Still, concerned about the level of care in Doylestown, Dr. Rakowsky interviewed multiple candidates and ultimately chose Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown couldn't help but be enamored by the community's warm, welcoming atmosphere and wanted to build his life and raise his family in the area. He is thrilled to build on Dr. Rakowsky's legacy, saying, "My general philosophy is to be able to provide the vast majority of services to the patients in my care while in the comfort of the office and staff that they already know." Dr. Rakowsky's staff will remain at the practice, ensuring a smooth transition and a familiar environment moving forward.

As the son of two dentists, Dr. Brown seemed destined to become one himself, seeing the impact their work had on patients. After earning his dental degree from the University of Buffalo, he completed a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency in South Carolina. While visiting his in-laws in Doylestown multiple times, he and his wife felt right at home in this community.

So far, Dr. Brown has practiced for only a few months, but he says, "I am grateful for the opportunity to meet Doylestown patients and look forward to getting to know them on a more personal level."

About Dr. Terry Rakowsky & Dr. Sean Brown

This dental practice has provided high-end, yet family-friendly dental care for many years, and the team plans to continue this trend with the new owner and keeping our practice as fresh and updated as possible. All members of the team undergo continuing education with cutting-edge organizations and institutions in the dentistry field to deliver outstanding care every day.

Contact Information:

Dr. Terry Rakowsky & Dr. Sean Brown

131 W State St Ste C

Doylestown, PA 18901

215-348-2224

www.terryrakowsky.com

Media Contact:

Catherine Spratto

877-868-4232

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Terry Rakowsky & Dr. Sean Brown