Dr. Sean Paul First Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon to Offer Innovative AccuTite by InMode Procedure

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sean Paul at Austin Oculofacial Plastics introduces AccuTite, the smallest minimally-invasive tissue remodeling radio-frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) device to his practice in Austin Texas. The AccuTite now provides patients with the possibility to achieve cosmetic eye lifts that previously used only blades or more surgical means. Using AccuTite, in less than 15 minutes, physicians can now achieve substantial eye lifting results under local anesthesia. AccuTite, with its sub-millimeter cannula, enables treatment of delicate areas with pinpoint accuracy, with minimum down time compared to more extensive surgical procedures. It has been shown that the effects can be seen immediately, with continuing improvements for several weeks following treatment.

"There is a demand from our patients for a treatment that lasts longer that traditional cosmetic injectables and does not have the downtime from traditional eyelid or facial plastic surgery," says Dr. Sean Paul. "AccuTite provides our patients precise accuracy in treatments for areas around the upper and lower eyelids, nasolabial folds, and brows and provide our patients long-term cost savings. My patients can go back to work within the next day or so with minimal downtime. We will soon see lunchtime AccuTite as the new beauty trend across the globe. It is an amazing advancement in technology and fills a major gap in eyelid and facial aesthetic treatments for our patients."

About Dr. Sean Paul

Dr. Sean Paul grew up in south Texas. He was accepted into the highly prestigious Business Honors Program (BHP) at The University of Texas at Austin. During college, he was named Student of the Year and awarded the Outstanding Business Senior Award upon graduation. He moved onto medical school in San Antonio, where he served as Class President at The University of Texas Medical School for four years. He completed Ophthalmology residency at the #2 ranked training institution by US News and World Report, the Dean McGee Eye Institute. Finally, he finished Oculofacial plastic surgery training at the Medical College of Wisconsin under the guidance of Dr. Gerald Harris, MD, former President of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) and Editor of the journal Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Paul is a board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO) and a member of ASOPRS. He is the past President of the Austin Ophthalmological Society and currently serves on the Editorial Board of the journal Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Paul specializes in eyelid and facial plastic (cosmetic and reconstructive) surgery. He uses a blended approach of non-surgical treatments and surgery, including minimal incision techniques, to provide the best patient care.

SOURCE InMode