Dr Serkan Aygin's Turkey Hair Transplant Clinic Opens London Office

ISTANBUL, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Serkan Aygin, one of the world's leading hair restoration specialists, will soon be opening his long-awaited London branch. The Dr Serkan Ayign Clinic is a top destination for anyone who is considering a hair transplant in Turkey. With more than 25 years of experience, Dr Aygin is committed to bringing the best-in-class quality that has made him a pioneer in the field of hair transplant surgeries.

World-Class Results

Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic

In 2019, Dr Serkan Aygin received the European Award for Medicine in the field of Hair Transplantation for his work in advancing the field. In the very same year, the Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic in Istanbul was named Best Medical Tourism Facility by La Razon.

Dr Aygin has been a pioneer in the development of Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplants. The use of sapphire blades as opposed to conventional steel ones enables the creation of finer channels, creating a denser final result. These advances have led to a hair regrowth rate of 98% across more than 10,000 satisfied clients.

The highly trained medical team at the Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic performs a wide variety of hair transplant procedures. In addition to sapphire FUE hair transplants, they provide DHI (Direct Hair Implantation), LLLT laser hair therapy, meso hair therapy treatment, and more.

All-Inclusive Packages

The clinic offers a range of hair transplant packages. Every one of their clients begins with a full, free consultation with Dr Aygin. During this initial meeting, they will assess the nature and degree of hair loss and outline the full range of treatment options available.

Their commitment to service doesn't stop when a patient leaves, either. On the day following a patient's transplant, they will return for a follow-up appointment where any bandages will be removed and the initial results assessed. During this appointment, the patient will also receive LLLT laser hair therapy to stimulate healing. Further, they will provide you with all necessary medications and instructions to guarantee full, healthy, permanent results.

Contact the Clinic

The new Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic in London will be located in the historic London Bridge area. This iconic location will allow them to conveniently serve clients from across the UK. The clinic will be opening on 15th March 2020. For more information on their location, or to schedule a full, free consultation, visit their website.

What's Next for the Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic?

The opening of their London clinic represents the culmination of years of hard work. They aim to provide life-changing results to as many people as they can, as efficiently as possible. To that end, they are excited about their plans to open clinics in the USA in the coming years. Keep an eye on their blog for the latest updates.

Press contact:

[email protected]

