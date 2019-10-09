Dr. Seuss Enterprises and SkyReacher Entertainment Partner for Global Launch of Seuss World™ Game on Roblox

Seuss World features a variety of mini-games that players must complete to gather in-game currency for hatching and collecting virtual pets, which are inspired by popular Dr. Seuss characters such as Horton, The Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Yertle the Turtle, and more. Activities include obstacle challenges like tight ropes, mazes, high dives, cannonballs, slides, and gathering up items throughout the world. Players complete the activities in several zones, each featuring familiar Seussian icons such as The Circus McGurkus and the colorful truffula trees, while wearing the Cat's iconic stovepipe hat.

"We hope to reach new audiences with this fun and challenging Dr. Seuss game on Roblox," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "SkyReacher has been an incredible partner and their creative talents are well showcased in this unique game."

"This is truly a defining moment for our studio, and we couldn't have found a better partner than Dr. Seuss Enterprises to help bring their first game to the immersive digital world of Roblox," commented Brad Crayton, COO, SkyReacher Entertainment. "We know Roblox players will love the creativity we've brought from the famed Dr. Seuss brand into the digital world and we are proud to have been selected as the development studio partner to deliver this first game."

"What makes Roblox such an engaging platform is the diversity of the online experiences our developers imagine, create, and share with millions of players all over the world," said Matthew Curtis, vice president of developer relations at Roblox. "We think it's awesome how SkyReacher has brought the iconic and imaginative world of Dr. Seuss to life in the digital world and believe the Roblox community will feel the same way."

Players are invited to discover various mysteries throughout the game, including venturing through secret zones. Top-performing players will be featured for all to see on in-game leaderboards.

For more information on Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit seussville.com. To start playing Seuss World, visit https://www.roblox.com/games/3788547128/Seuss-World.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company focused on protecting Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss) legacy and thereby ensuring that each generation can experience the genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About SkyReacher Entertainment

SkyReacher Entertainment is a leading game development studio creating immersive content that connects and engages audiences across mobile, desktop and console platforms. Founded in 2010 by game industry veterans, SkyReacher Entertainment is headquartered in sunny Southern California. You can learn more about SkyReacher Entertainment at www.skyreacher.com.

SOURCE Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.