Dr. Seuss Enterprises Asks, "How Do YOU See The Cat in the Hat?" in "Express Yourself!" Sweepstakes Commemorating Launch of New Book - 'Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum'

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the recent release of the instant #1 New York Times bestseller, Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum (Random House Children's Books), a new picture book for children based on a manuscript and sketches created by Theodor "Seuss" Geisel, Dr. Seuss Enterprises invites children everywhere to submit their personal works of art depicting "The Cat in the Hat" for a chance to win the Express Yourself! Sweepstakes. The leading children's entertainment company, known for protecting Geisel's legacy and ensuring that each generation can experience the genius of his work, is offering contestants the opportunity to win a grand-prize package featuring the new book, a library of classic Dr. Seuss titles and branded Dr. Seuss art supplies. The sweepstakes is free to enter and will be open for entries starting today, Friday, September 27, through Monday, October 28.

"This latest book marks a celebration of art and how we all see the world in unique and different ways, and we hope that children feel inspired to create their own pieces of art after reading it," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "The Express Yourself! Sweepstakes further explores this by letting children answer the question: 'How do YOU see The Cat in the Hat?' We can't wait to see how kids of all ages portray our favorite, playful cat!"

Parents and caregivers can submit their children's artistic take on "The Cat in the Hat" for a chance to win. Children are encouraged to use their imagination; any and all art mediums are accepted. To enter, simply take a photo of the masterpiece and upload to the Express Yourself! Sweepstakes microsite for a chance to win.

One grand prize winner will receive a library of classic Dr. Seuss books, including Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum, as well as $100 worth of Dr. Seuss art supplies. Twenty-five second-place winners will receive a copy of Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum as well as $50 worth of Dr. Seuss art supplies. One hundred additional winners will receive a copy of Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum. Everyone who enters will be able to download free Dr. Seuss wallpapers for desktop and mobile.

In celebration of the new title release, Dr. Seuss Enterprises created a Snapchat filter to encourage museum visits throughout the U.S. and amplify the message of art appreciation. Snapchat users who visit many of the country's top museums through the end of September will be able to tag their photos with a Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum photo frame.

Additionally, the museum is always open on Seussville.com, where parents will find a fabulous collection of kid-friendly arts and crafts activities all directly inspired by Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum. Budding artists are sure to enjoy the free guide created by the book's illustrator, Andrew Joyner, on how to draw horses.

For additional information and complete sweepstakes rules, please visit expressyourselfsweeps.com. To purchase Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum, visit bit.ly/SeussHorseMuseum.

About Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children's book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company focused on protecting Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss) legacy and thereby ensuring that each generation can experience the genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

