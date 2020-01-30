Dr. Seuss Enterprises Grows Team Naming Tami Thosath As Senior Manager, Global Licensing And Nicol Hodges As Global Creative Manager

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a leading global children's entertainment company, continues its focus on growth hiring two additional new team members. Tami Thosath has joined the organization as senior manager, global licensing, reporting to Julie Dill, vice president global licensing, marketing and communications. Nicol Hodges has joined as global creative manager reporting to Shannon Spisak, director of global marketing and creative.

In her new role, Thosath will be responsible for securing new licensed product partnerships growing Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global consumer products portfolio. She will ensure that all new partners adhere to the company's mission to promote literacy, education and life lessons on a global scale in an entertaining way. Thosath will work cross-functionally with the marketing, communications and creative teams, along with international agents, to identify, sign and onboard new licensees.

"Tami is a dedicated executive with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience in licensing and marketing, making her the perfect fit for this role," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "I'm excited to work with Tami to continue to expand our global Dr. Seuss consumer products business and offer children, parents, grandparents, caregivers and educators new ways to experience the stories, characters and life lessons of Dr. Seuss."

Prior to joining Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Thosath served as a senior sales manager at Equity Management Inc. where she was responsible for securing new partners and leading new brand development. She has also held senior roles at Big Tent Entertainment, Endemol USA and MGA Entertainment. She is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University.

"I'm thrilled to join Dr. Seuss and excited to bring my experience in licensing and children's entertainment to such a classic and universally beloved brand," said Thosath.

Hodges, in her new role, is responsible for interpreting Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global strategic plan and key initiatives into relevant and commercial creative strategies and assets that can be leveraged by licensees and partners in product development, retail merchandising, marketing materials and digital outreach.

"Nicol joins DSE with an impressive portfolio that showcases her strong creative skills and extensive experience in product management and design," said Brandt. "Nicol has a proven track record of effectively moving product from concept to design for well-recognized brands, and we look forward to tapping into her creative skills for all our strategic initiatives."

Prior to joining Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Hodges served as product development manager at Equity Management Inc. where she worked collaboratively with internal teams, licensors and licensees to define product strategy and drive the product development process for a wide range of consumer brands. She also held senior positions at Mattel, D&R Women's Athletic Wear and AB Pro Sports, Inc. Hodges is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia.

"Dr. Seuss has been a part of my family for years. My mother shared them with me and I now share them with my children," said Hodges. "I look forward to expanding the Dr. Seuss brand through new and innovative consumer products that engage children, parents and educators in new and inspiring ways and make learning fun!"

For more information on Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on preserving and enhancing the quality and dignity of Dr. Seuss's body of work thereby ensuring that each generation will experience the stories, characters, life lessons and genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit Seussville.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

