Dr. Seuss Enterprises Names Julie Dill as Vice President, Global Licensing, Marketing and Communications

In her new role, Dill will oversee the consumer products division and lead Dr. Seuss's international partners, reaching audiences in over 110 countries and 45 languages, all of whom continue to benefit from the slate of recent successful film and TV releases, digital media, and collaborations. She will also play an integral role in growing the base business, while moving Dr. Seuss into new product categories.

"Julie is a strategic and results-oriented executive with extensive experience in managing and building established entertainment properties, making her the perfect fit as our vice president and a key member of Dr. Seuss Enterprises' executive team," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "I'm excited to work with Julie to raise the Dr. Seuss brand profile and grow our business, while reinforcing Dr. Seuss's core values, mission and vision."

Prior to joining Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Dill served as vice president, marketing, creative and partnerships at BBC Studios. In that role she led the marketing strategy, planning and development for key drama franchises (including Doctor Who), the BBC Earth genre brand (including Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II) and leading content brands for the Americas.

She also served as vice president, marketing and licensing for 4Kids Entertainment, where she led global strategy, product development and marketing for kids' TV franchises. An MBA graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Dill has other experience that includes product development for an online media site, a former joint venture with Hearst New Media which was later acquired by NBC Universal's iVillage.com, and product development and marketing roles with Fortune 500 companies Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Mattel and Disney.

"Dr. Seuss is one of the most beloved and enduring brands that celebrates reading, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination," said Dill. "I'm thrilled to join such a talented team and work alongside our trusted partners to inspire generations of educators, parents and children."

