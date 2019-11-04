Dr. Seuss Enterprises Names Tatjana Blanusa As Director, Global Licensing And Retail Development

"Tatjana is a dynamic brand executive with strong sales and retail experience, making her the perfect fit for this role," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "I'm excited to work with Tatjana to grow our global licensing program and promote our brand at retail and in new and innovative ways."

Prior to joining Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Blanusa held several key account/sales, customer marketing and brand partnership roles at The LEGO Group since 2008. She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"I'm honored to bring my experience in business development to Dr. Seuss – a brand that I feel incredibly connected to, especially since I grew up reading Dr. Seuss's books and share his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts," said Blanusa.

For more information on Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on preserving and enhancing the quality and dignity of Dr. Seuss' body of work thereby ensuring that each generation will experience the stories, characters, life lessons and genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Dr. Seuss Enterprises