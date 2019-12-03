Dr. Seuss Enterprises Partners with Sugar Creative to Develop Series of Educational Augmented Reality Apps

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a leading children's entertainment company, today announced it has commissioned renowned creative innovation studio, Sugar Creative, to produce a series of augmented reality (AR) apps set to enhance the way children learn to read. The first app in the series, based on the bestselling Dr. Seuss's ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!, will allow children to learn their ABCs in a fun, engaging, and unexpected way, and is set to launch in spring 2020 on both phones and tablets.

"We're thrilled to enter the AR space with such an interactive, enjoyable product that truly enhances how children learn," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "This year, we're embracing emerging technologies to shape how children, parents, and educators explore the world of Dr. Seuss in never-before-seen ways, and we're excited to continue this momentum in 2020 with Sugar Creative!"

With more titles being explored for AR capability, this immersive platform will bring Dr. Seuss's books to life like never before while also creating a fresh method for teaching and storytelling to children. Dr. Seuss's ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book! will be the first in a series of apps Sugar Creative will develop in the coming years.

"The potential for AR and VR to support learning is enormous; we're only just scratching the surface of how these meaningful applications are changing the game for how children learn," said Jason Veal, managing director, Sugar Creative. "To help a child learn their ABCs from this classic Dr. Seuss book in such an interactive way will be an incredibly proud moment for us."

About Sugar Creative

Sugar Creative is a nationally leading, highly respected creative innovation studio based in the UK. Currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Sugar Creative has an award-winning team of in-house designers and developers. Founded in 2009, Sugar quickly built a reputation for high quality creative across multiple disciplines and became known for its innovative approach to marketing. Sugar Creative has pioneered Augmented Reality since its inception, launching rich engagement driven marketing campaigns for brands and companies globally. For more information on Sugar Creative, view our press pack.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on preserving and enhancing the quality and dignity of Dr. Seuss' body of work thereby ensuring that each generation will experience the stories, characters, life lessons and genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

