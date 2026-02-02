Dr. Shahrooz Yazdani Launches $6M Dental Practice Seminar Series to Help Owners Break Free from Burnout

Seminar offers step-by-step blueprint to grow your clinic, build passive income, and regain personal time

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting January, Dr. Shahrooz Yazdani, a veteran dentist with over 25 years of practice ownership and a track record of building a dental group exceeding $14 million in annual revenue, will launch the $6M Dental Practice Seminar Series. This new initiative is designed to give fellow dental practice owners a clear roadmap for growing their practices to $6M, easing clinical workload, and achieving true personal and financial freedom.

The reality for most dental practice owners is far from easy. About 60% of U.S. dentists, 40% in the UK, and 69% in Germany report experiencing high chronic stress, according to recent studies. Burnout affects as many as 55% of dental professionals in some markets, up from 26% in 2014. Many owners remain trapped as the main producers in their business, leaving little time for family, personal health, or the freedom that motivated them to be entrepreneurs.

"You can't experience true freedom until your passive income exceeds your expenses," says Dr. Yazdani. "My mission is to help practice owners put systems in place so they can step back from the chair, empower their teams, and grow their businesses beyond what they thought possible."

The $6M Seminar Series will cover proven strategies for expanding patient volume, scaling operations, and delegating clinical workload, drawing on Dr. Yazdani's own experience building a high-performing group. Participants receive detailed playbooks, actionable tools, and personal guidance to create sustainable growth and lasting change. The seminar promises to address common sources of owner stress reducing burnout and helping practitioners reclaim their personal lives.

About Dr. Shahrooz Yazdani

Dr. Shahrooz Yazdani is a dental entrepreneur and practice growth coach who has built and managed multi-location dental clinics in Canada. His mission: to help fellow owners scale their practices to $6M and achieve true financial and personal freedom.

