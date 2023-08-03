Dr. Shawn Joseph Gives Tuition Scholarship to South Philadelphia High School Student

Joseph and Associates LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 06:58 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shawn Joseph, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Co-Director of the Urban Superintendent Academy at Howard University, and former superintendent of schools in Metro Nashville Public Schools, is providing a 4-year tuition scholarship to a student at South Philadelphia High School to attend Lincoln University.

Dr. Joseph shared, "In 1996, on the campus of Lincoln University, I decided to go into education as a result of an interaction with a student from South Philadelphia High School. The student had challenges reading, and I have spent my career working to help students improve academically. Last school year, I had the opportunity to support Dr. Tony Watlington's vision to accelerate learning in the School District of Philadelphia, so it felt right to give this scholarship at this time." Sulaiman Sesay, a graduating senior who immigrated to the United States six years ago with his family from Sierre Leon, will be the recipient of this 4-year tuition scholarship. 

Sulaiman's father, Yusef Sesay shared, "Sulaiman will be the first person in our immediate family to go to college. He wants to pursue a job as a computer scientist. God bless Dr. Joseph for giving him this opportunity." The scholarship will be administered by the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. Dr. Joseph shared, "I hope this gift inspires others to invest in our children, especially in places like Philadelphia where there is an abundance of talent, but there are limited resources. Beyond providing money, I hope to provide advice and guidance to Sulaiman as he moves through his four years at Lincoln University. Lincoln University specializes in cultivating excellence amongst its students, and I want Sulaiman to graduate and be a change agent in this world." 

Dr. Joseph is the Founder and President of Joseph and Associates LLC, an educational consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders and school districts improve outcomes for children. Joseph and Associates LLC provides expert guidance and support to help school leaders achieve their most complex goals. Joseph and Associates LLC specializes in leadership training, executive coaching, strategic planning, diversity, equity, and inclusion training, executive searches, keynote speaking engagements, and business development.

To go to Dr. Joseph and Associates LLC's website, you can click here.

To learn more about Dr. Joseph's work at Howard University, you can click here.

SOURCE Joseph and Associates LLC

