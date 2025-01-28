Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, Recognized as an Innovator on the TIME100 Climate 2024 List

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), a global leader in solar power and renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Dr. Shawn Qu, has been named an Innovator on the prestigious TIME100 Climate 2024 list. This recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the renewable energy sector and his leadership in advancing solar and energy storage solutions worldwide.

The TIME100 Climate 2024 list recognizes 100 influential leaders who are driving successful and equitable climate solutions. This year's honorees were selected based on measurable and scalable achievements, with an emphasis on recent action. Prominent figures on the list include Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank; Bill Gates, Founder of Breakthrough Energy and TerraPower; and Jennifer Granholm, former U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Since founding Canadian Solar in 2001, Dr. Qu has grown the company from a small startup into a global leader in solar and energy storage. Operating in 23 countries, Canadian Solar has delivered more than 142 GW of solar modules and 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions worldwide.

This honor from TIME Magazine follows Newsweek naming Canadian Solar the World's Most Trustworthy Company in the Energy and Utilities sector, a global ranking which underscores Canadian Solar's commitment to transparency, reliability, and sustainability.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, commented, "I am overwhelmed and deeply honored by the recognitions from TIME and Newsweek. Today's Canadian Solar is more than just a climate company. We are a comprehensive energy solutions provider, leveraging cutting-edge solar, lithium battery energy storage, and even wind power when needed to meet the world's evolving energy demands."

For the full TIME100 Climate 2024 list, visit the TIME website here.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 142 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of November 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 26 GWp of solar and 66 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

