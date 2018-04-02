Dr. Shawn Spencer Named Dean of Pharmacy at GA-PCOM

Dr. Spencer said, "It's an honor to be joining the PCOM family and leading the School of Pharmacy into the next era of pharmacy education." He believes that advancing pharmacy practice is one of the key drivers to improving the quality of life for citizens of Georgia and the surrounding states. "We're educating not just pharmacists, but leaders in our communities," he said.

An alumnus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Spencer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences.

He brings to PCOM more than 23 years of combined experience in pharmacy practice and education, and has held a wide variety of academic leadership roles. He most recently served as the associate dean of institutional improvement at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, where he was a tenured professor of clinical pharmacology. In addition, he was the founding division director of pharmaceutical sciences at the Farleigh Dickinson University School of Pharmacy in Florham Park, New Jersey.

With experience working as a pharmacist in hospital and community pharmacy settings, Dr. Spencer has a research background as co-investigator on phase-1 cancer clinical trials conducted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Research in Bethesda, Maryland. In 2015, he was awarded a $2.5 million dollar NIH grant to establish an innovative Center for Research Education and Training Enhancement at Florida A&M University, which emphasizes development of soft-skills for students in support of their biomedical research to improve patients' lives.

Dr. Spencer said, "The School of Pharmacy is a top-50 private pharmacy program, which is evidence of the commitment of PCOM graduates, faculty and staff, and is in keeping with the 119-year legacy of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine."

Georgia Campus – Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GA-PCOM) is a private, not-for-profit branch campus of the fully accredited Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, a multi-program institution of educational excellence founded in 1899. GA-PCOM offers the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree, the doctor of pharmacy degree, as well as graduate degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu or call 678-225-7500.

